TULARE – The World Ag Expo is “Back in Ag-tion” as it returns live for its 55th show today with Opening Ceremonies slated for 8 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall and gates opening at 9.
The ceremonial opening begins with an awards ceremony for Top-10 New Products winners, and the “We Believe in Growing” scholarship winners sponsored by E.M. Tharp.
Seminars kick off at 9:30 a.m. and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on dairy, water, government regulations and more can be found in the classroom-style buildings at the corner of U and South streets; and live cooking demonstrations will take place in the World Ag Women pavilion all three days.
A full list of seminars and special events is available online at https://bit.ly/WAE22Events
New this year is the WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion which will feature reining, livestock handling and fitting demos, all using WW Livestock Systems products. Fendt will debut a new Ride and Drive area, and Can-Am will offer attendees the opportunity to ride along in their UTVs. AGCO and New Holland will also feature skill contests in their spaces with their small tractors.
On Monday, it was all hands on deck as hundreds of the 1,200 exhibitors and 1,300 volunteers and 20 staff members prepared for opening day.
Conner Miller of Showtime Mobil Washing, Nebraska, was busy power-washing agriculture equipment.
“I washed six or seven lots yesterday and am washing five today,” he said as he worked on a Hitachi ZW 180. “But by the time the show ends, it will be about 30-40 lots of equipment. I will rinse them off before each show day and some, after too.”
Other workers could be seen spraying tire-shine on tires, painting equipment, and putting up their sites.
And over in one of the pavilions, Lloyd Cassidy of Springville could be seen wiping down the leaves of several lemon starter trees of TreeSource Nursery.
There are also numerous dining options scattered through the center, offering everything from breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and coffee concoctions to ice cream, peach cobbler and candy bars, and steak, pulled pork, tri-tip, fried bologna, tuna, grilled cheese and other sandwiches to tacos, nachos, hot dogs, chili beans, fries, burgers and more. There are also a few adult beverage booths offering beer and water. In addition, there’s a Wine and Cheese Pavilion open to anyone age 21 and older with a $6 fee for entry.
Live webcams of the World Ag Expo showgrounds can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/WAE22LiveFeed and offer views of activitiy on the grounds including exhibitors, attendees and volunteers.
The 2022 World Ag Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare. Gate admission is $15 with children age 6 and younger, admitted free. In addition, free Park and Ride shuttles are offered from Exeter, Tulare and Visalia.