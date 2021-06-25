The message from county and other officials and those whose lives were forever altered by the Sequoia Complex was clear: When it comes to a hands on versus hands off approach to management of the forest, not only is a hands on approach preferred, it's vital.
That was the message in a video released by Tulare County on Thursday and is available on the county's Facebook page. Residents whose lives were altered by the fire and county and other officials plead for a more hands on approach to forest management in the 20-minute film.
Their pleas come after the Sequoia Complex burned through mostly through the Sequoia National Forest while also burning in the Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest. The 170,000 acre fire is the largest in Tulare County history.
It was reported in the video of the 170,000 acres that burned, 150,000 acres burned through the Giant Sequoia Monument. While much of the Giant Sequoia Monument survived the fire, thousands of Giant Sequoias were lost.
“That's incomprehensible to me,” said retired Forest District Ranger Del Pengilly. Pengilly also lamented environmental groups who have sued against active management of the forest, saying when “it looks like when there's no active management, look what's happened,” said Pengilly about the thousands of Giant Sequoias lost.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who's featured prominently in the video, represents District 5 and it was this area and his district that was obviously affected by the fire. Townsend said he has been lobbying at the state and federal level for better management of the forest.
Townsend and others in the video presented a comparison between Mountain State Home Forest, which is managed by the state in which more active management took place as opposed to areas in which a hands off approach was taken. Balch Park, a Tulare County park adjacent to Mountain Home State Forest, benefitted from the active management of Mountain Home State Forest, those in the video stated.
Balch Park and Mountain Home State Forest are now open and have reopened far sooner than expected. Those in the video credited the active management of the area which included prescribed burning, mechanical thinning and logging, Townsend said.
In the areas where there was a hands on approach, Townsend said “the effects of the fire are much, much less.”
But in areas where a “hands off approach was taken to let nature take it's course, you see the devastation the fire caused in those areas.”
Those in the video noted even with wildfires that happen, active management that takes place before can help mitigate the effects of the fire, leading to a lower intensity fire. That happened in Mountain Home State Forest.
Of the 5,000 acres in Mountain Home, 2,400 acres, or 47 percent, were still lost. The 2,400 acres were burned by a higher intensity fire while other parts of Mountain Home were burned by low intensity fire or “good fire” as it was put in the video.
Also featured in the video was Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman who talked about the county fire resources alone that were needed on the Sequoia Complex. The County Fire Department has about 300 personnel but more than half, 160-170 were needed on the Sequoia Complex. The county also sent 30 apparatus to the fire.
“We had a very large commitment to this incident,” Norman said. Norman said his department sent resources to the fire when it began on August 19, 2020 and his department didn't leave the fire until there was snowfall on December 6. The fire wasn't officially considered 100 percent contained until early January.
Norman noted there are 30 million dead trees in Tulare County and that's a situation that needs to be addressed. He added about active forest management, “it's something we need to do. If not we're going to have another one of these incidents.”
John Hardin, whose home in Sequoia Crest, was destroyed by the fire, agreed because of the lack of forest management. “I think it could happen again,” he said.
He noted it was six weeks after lightning caused the fire that it came through his home. “There has been a lack of management of this forest for a long time,” Hardin said.
Norman and Townsend noted the quick work of volunteers, the county fire department and others was able to leave communities such as Camp Nelson and Ponderosa unscathed. But communities such as Sequoia Crest and Cedar Slope weren't as lucky. Fifty of the 100 homes in Sequoia Crest were lost.
Margie and Gordon DiCarlo, Cedar Slope residents, also talked about the effect the fire had on them.
“I saw the sky completely black coming over the mountain and I said I'm getting out of here, I'm tired of not being able to sleep, I can't rest.”
But on their 21st anniversary, Margie and Gordon DiCarlo found out their home had been saved. “That was wonderful,” Margie said.
“2020 was a rough year for everyone,” said Townsend, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also referred to the more than 200 structures lost to the fire. “It dod go through some communities with a sweeping effect,” Townsend said. He added the communities were left “unrecognizable after the fire.”
Hardin also talked about how his life and the lives of others in Sequoia Crest were changed. He said his family would come up to the cabin every other weekend and three years was spent on renovation after they purchased the used cabin.
In the last year they just added a garage and a carport. Now it's all gone. “We've had a wonderful time just hiking around the mountains,” said Hardin, adding his family enjoyed spending time with the other Sequoia Crest residents.
But about the lack of management he said there are areas that “haven't been cleaned in years,” adding now after the fire there are areas “you can't even walk past.”