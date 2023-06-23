With millions of dollars of damage done to Bartlett Park as a result of the March 10 flooding, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider two declarations of emergency when it comes to the restoration of the park at its next meeting. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the declarations of emergency deals with the repairs to the entire park while the other declaration deals with a declaration concerning the park's well, which is a vital source of drinking water and irrigation water for the park itself. County staff reported the repairs of the well are also complicated by Governor Gavin Newsom's drought emergency order.
The board continues to deal with the aftermath of the flooding as it has routinely reaffirmed declarations of emergency due to the flooding and for the county's roads and bridges. The board will also consider reaffirming those declarations of emergency at Tuesday's meeting.
All of the declarations of emergency, including the ones dealing with Bartlett Park, are part of the board's consent calendar, but the Bartlett Park declarations of emergency will need a 4/5th approval vote from the board.
The emergency declarations will allow for repairs at Bartlett Park to be done more quickly, which allows for emergency repairs to be exempt from environmental requirements. The emergency declaration would put a limit on each repair contract to not exceed $1 million.
Even with the declarations of emergency, the park could be closed for up to at least another year as it will be at least nine months before the needed repair projects can begin.
Bartlett Park is managed by the county but the park is also located just below Schafer Dam at Success Lake and is intended to take overflow from the dam spillway. Due to the March 10 storm, Success Lake exceeded its capacity and water began flowing through the park at an estimated 6,500 cubic feet per second as the dam release was 5,200 CFS.
“The storms caused detrimental effects to the park, damaging many areas including but not limited to electrical, structural, landscaping, ponds, playground equipment, roads, and irrigation,” county staff reported.
It's estimated the design and bidding process for the park's needed repairs will take nine months before repairs can begin.
“Each of the individual repairs needs to be made in order for the park to function,” county staff stated. The repairs will include replacing damaged electrical equipment, dredging the irrigation pond, road repair, repairing play equipment, irrigation repair, grading of the new drainage channel between the ponds, repairing the berm of pond three, replacing irrigation pumps, removal of sediment and rocks, and clean-up of debris.
County staff stated the repairs are necessary to keep the park at its current state. “Most of these repairs are critical to not only the operation of the park, but to keeping the established trees alive,” county staff stated.
As far as the state of the park, county staff added, “At present, Bartlett Park is unsafe for use by the public and established trees are at risk. An accelerated project delivery time is necessary to remediate risks to property and to ensure continued access to essential facilities and services. This action is
necessary to respond to the emergency.”
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and chairman Dennis Townsend, toured Bartlett Park with county staff earlier this month.
There was actually a silver lining to the storm. The damage would have been a lot worse as major improvements to the park were scheduled but were put on hold due to supply chain issues.
As far as the overflow from the lake, Townsend said, “During the storm, the water flowed across much of the park and through all three ponds leaving debris and severe damage to the electrical system, irrigation and plumbing, playgrounds, arbors and pumps.”
The county's General Services Agency has been clearing debris and assessing the damage so the irrigation system can become operable to save existing trees.
Townsend stated after that the next steps will include the clearing of sand and rock, repairing remaining electrical systems and restrooms and repairing the entire irrigation system.
Townsend said when those repairs are complete, the planned replacement of all the arbors, tables and barbecues previously scheduled for this year can proceed.
“It has been a definite setback and there is a tremendous amount of work to be done but kudos to our General Services Agency for getting started and planning for a nicely upgraded park in the long run,” Townsend said.
As far as the well it's used to provide water for domestic and irrigation purposes. “After many failed attempts to repair it, the well has collapsed and is not functioning,” county staff reported. “Due to this failure, there is a high risk of losing trees and other vegetation as well as no access to drinking water. The well-replacement project will create a reliable irrigation system for the trees, shrubs, grass, and other plants in the park as well as a reliable domestic water system.”
County staff estimated due to the demand for drilling services the design process for the well repair will take two to three months. The bidding, construction and permitting process will take another several months, so it's estimated a new well won't be operational until at least seven or eight months.
As a result of the Governor's drought Emergency Order the involvement of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency is required. The Greater Kaweah GSA will need to review the permit before it can be issued. Permits will also be required from the Tulare County Environmental Health Division, California State Water Resources Control Board, Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, and CalRecycle. “This list is not exhaustive of the required permits,” county staff stated.
County staff added, “At present, Bartlett Park’s sole source of irrigation is inoperable. An accelerated project delivery time is necessary to remediate risks to property and to ensure continued access to essential facilities and services.”