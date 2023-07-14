During the Porterville City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the council will discuss several options for the expansion of the Navigation Center on C Street. City staff has prepared a plethora of options for the council to consider.
Currently, the 1.37 acre property which the Navigation Center sits on is split into two parcels with three separate portable classrooms located on the property, two of which have been converted into space to serve the homeless community with temporary housing opportunities. The other portable classroom is used as office space. Since the opening of the Navigation Center, more than 2,500 people have been served, with 25 individuals placed into permanent housing.
Requests have been made that a shower and restroom facility be built and implemented on the Navigation Center property, as well as access to additional office space and emergency housing, a cafeteria and connections to other agencies that can provide further services to the homeless community. The most recent annual Point In Time survey revealed 299 individuals in Porterville are experiencing homelessness, 101 of which are suffering from chronic homelessness.
City staff has developed a list of options for expansion of the Navigation Center for the Council’s consideration. Among the options is the acquisition of an additional portable classroom building which can be converted into additional emergency housing, as well as developing a cafeteria and restroom and shower facility. Another option states developing an emergency shelter on the undeveloped .68 acres of the property, or the development of 20 permanent supportive housing units.
The Council will consider all of their options before making a decision. City staff will further research the Council’s decision and present the council with a breakdown of costs at a future meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting the Council will consider sponsoring the 2023 Tule River Powwow to be held in late September. After receiving a request from the Tule River Tribe, the Council will consider which level of sponsorship, if any, they would like to contribute. Sponsorship levels include the $5,000-plus Platinum level, $2,500 gold level, $1,000 silver level, and the $500 bronze level. Last year the city contributed $5,000 to the annual tribal event.
Other items on the Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include approving three community events; a vendor market to be held by the Porterville Kiwanis Club on July 22, the grand re-opening of The Mecca on August 5, and street closures for the National Night Out and KJUG free summer concert event to be held at Centennial Park on August 1.
Several requests to advertise for bids are on the consent calendar for approval including advertising for bids for the remodel of a classroom at Fire Station 72.
This meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Porterville Council chambers in City Hall. It can also be streamed live via the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel.