The Porterville City Council will have the chance at its meeting on Tuesday to green light a major reconstruction project of Main Street that will cost nearly $2 million.
The council will consider the project as part of its consent calendar during its meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The city is working quickly to move the Main Street project forward as it just received two bids for the project on Tuesday. So the council will have a chance to approve the project just a week after receiving the bids.
The city's estimate for the project was a little more than $1.66 million. The lowest bid for the project from Fresno's Granite Construction Company was a little more than 2 percent below the the city's estimate. The council will consider awarding the project to Granite Construction Company.
With additional costs for construction contingency, management, surveying, quality control and inspection the total cost of the project will be nearly $2 million.
The project will consist of removal and replacement of asphalt and base and the 6-inch cast iron water main. The project will also include the installation of new barrier curb and gutter,detectable warnings, conduit for fiber optic line and video cameras at the intersections of Main and Putnam and Main and Morton. Purple pipe will also be installed across a stretch of Main in order to prepare for future use of reclaimed water throughout the city.
In addition the project will include the necessary additions and poles for a banner to be hung across Main between City Hall and Centennial Park. The Porterville Exchange Club has been working on that project to again have a banner hung across Main Street to advertise the community's major events such as the Veterans Day Parade.
There are more than $1.5 million in SB1/Special Gas Tax Funds and up to $1 million of Local Transportation funds available to completely fund the project.