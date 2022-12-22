At Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council, the Brookside subdivision was a topic of major discussion as concerns over traffic congestion in the area were expressed by several members of the council.
The council began their discussion on Tuesday by considering a draft resolution accepting an irrevocable offer of dedication from the Burton School District. Engineering and Project Management Director Javier Sanchez explained the offer went before the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in 2011, however the county never acted upon it. Over this past summer the property was annexed into the city leaving the offer of dedication in the city's hands.
The offer however involves the proposed development of the Brookside subdivision, which would develop 228 homes adjacent and just to the south of the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi Campus. With Lombardi Street as the only road in and out of the school, traffic can get extremely congested.
Councilmember Donald Weyhrauch said he thought the plan for the development was beautiful, but he was worried about how the development would impact traffic and the roads in the area. He asked Sanchez what the status of the final map was to which Sanchez answered he has only seen improvement plans with no final map yet as there may be some sewer issues present within the development.
Sanchez also stated a traffic signal would be needed at Westwood and Westfield and the city was in the beginning phases of designing said signal.
Despite his concerns with traffic, Councilmember Weyhrauch said he would like to see the project move as quickly as possible.
Councilmember Greg Meister said adding an additional 228 parcels would only increase the amount of vehicles in the area. Meister said he was having a hard time approving the project to move forward given the problems he felt it posed.
Councilmember Raymond Beltran echoed the concerns about traffic and how an increase in traffic would impact the area.
"Putting that many homes in that dense area is not going to make any bit of a difference," said Beltran. "It's going to add to the problem."
In the end, the council decided to continue the item to a future meeting in order to give city staff time to prepare information that will answer the council’s questions about the potential future development and it's impact on the area.
In addition to their discussion concerning the irrevocable offer of dedication, the dias also considered the council handbook for revisions.
The first revision requested by Council, specifically Mayor Martha A. Flores, was clarifications and clear rules on the use of social media as it applies to council members private and governmental media profiles. City Attorney Julia Lew agreed this would need to be addressed in the handbook.
The council also requested the handbook include reporting on routine AB1234 reports be moved to the end of council meetings.
Tuesday night was also host to a quick Successor Agency to the Porterville Redevelopment Agency meeting. After receiving their reports from Finance Director Maria Bemis, the board quickly approved the obligation payment total of $500,032 for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as the approval of the last and final Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule for submission to the county and the State Department of Finance for further approval.
The meeting scheduled for January 3, 2023, has been canceled. The next meeting of the Porterville City Council is scheduled for January 17, 2023.