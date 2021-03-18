By ALEXIS ESPINOZA
aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com
The Central California Family Crisis Center (CCFCC) and Turning Point of Central California (TPOCC) will both receive thousands of dollars in funding to support their public services and housing operations. On Tuesday night, the Porterville City Council approved over $325,000 to be awarded between the two agencies.
The City will be receiving approximately $2,056,524 in funding for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program Notice of Funding Allocation (NOFA) from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) over the next five years. The first year of funding coming to the city for the PLHA program has been set at $342,754.
At a previous Council meeting, the dais approved a PLHA five-year plan which outlined the use of the funds. Jason Ridenour, the Economic Development Associate for the the City’s Community Development Department, explained that the plan included “funding for eligible homeless projects and programs, financial support of the navigation center, permanent supportive housing programs, rapid re-housing programs, and flexible funds to reduce financial hurdles in being housed such as payments for deposits and initial utility expenses.”
In order to allocate the funds to agencies that qualified for the fund use as outlined in the PLHA five-year plan, the city opened applications for agencies interested in receiving funding. The city received three applications: one from CCFCC and two from TPOCC.
This matter was set for a public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting but before the Council opened the hearing, Ridenour explained to the dais how much funding would be allocated and where the funds would be used. TPOCC would be awarded $85,688.50 for operations at the Navigation Center, $68,550.80 for Emergency Housing, and $34,275.40 to support Permanent and Supportive Housing. CCFCC would be awarded funds in the amount of $137,101.60 in support of their emergency shelter operations.
The public hearing was opened at 7:57 p.m., and Brock Neeley was the only member of the public to comment. Neeley thanked city staff for their hard work in securing these funds to assist programs and support services for the homeless population. No other comments were received orally or via email. The hearing closed at 7:58 p.m.
With no questions or comments from the Council, Council member Milt Stowe moved for the approval of the funding awards as outlined by city staff. Vice Mayor Martha Flores seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.