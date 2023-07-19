An article that appeared in Wednesday's edition of The Recorder on tonight's benefit to be held for Alissa Maria Martin-Mireles, who had been battling brain cancer, failed to note Alissa passed away on July 9. While a pending obituary appeared for Alissa, who recently graduated from Porterville High School, in the July 12 edition of The Recorder, Recorder staff who put together the article for Wednesday's edition was unaware of Alissa's death. The Recorder apologizes for the pain this has caused. The benefit will still be held tonight at the Porterville Elks Lodge, 386 N. Main Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets text 559-359-1587.

