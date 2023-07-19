An article that appeared in Wednesday's edition of The Recorder on tonight's benefit to be held for Alissa Maria Martin-Mireles, who had been battling brain cancer, failed to note Alissa passed away on July 9. While a pending obituary appeared for Alissa, who recently graduated from Porterville High School, in the July 12 edition of The Recorder, Recorder staff who put together the article for Wednesday's edition was unaware of Alissa's death. The Recorder apologizes for the pain this has caused. The benefit will still be held tonight at the Porterville Elks Lodge, 386 N. Main Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets text 559-359-1587.
Correction
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results
- Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
- Stewart Cink opens with 68 and thinks he can win British Open at age 50
- Tour de France Results
- Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain
- Asia's One Championship will stage 4 more MMA events in the U.S. in 2024
- Trimmed trees outside LA studio become flashpoint for striking Hollywood writers and actors
- Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost
Most Popular
Articles
- PPD SWAT at Motel 6
- Suspected gang member accused of murder arrested
- SHS coach Blackwell says he'll start fall practice on limited basis
- PPD: Two 16-year-olds shot in attempted murder
- Two suspects arrested in narcotics, harboring fugitive case
- SHS coach Blackwell states he's back home after heatstroke, serious fall
- Porterville area items on supervisors consent calendar
- PPD investigating homicide at Palm Tree Inn
- PPD: Increase of fire calls due to fireworks
- Rita has dressed thousands, run shop on South Main for 44 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.