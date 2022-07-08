The Tulare County Fire Department along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Caltrans is conducting a controlled by near Success Lake right along Highway 190.
Fire personnel were burning 150 acres of annual grasses around the lake. The burn is taking place along Highway 190 and Success Valley Drive from marker 22.0 to mile marker 25.2. Traffic is still being allowed to go through the area.
The purpose of the burn is to remove light flashy fuels such as annual grasses to give the public a fire safe area to access and leave the lake. CalFire personnel also receive the chance to train and to use prescribed burn techniques.
It was possible smoke could be seen from the Frazier Valley, Porterville and Springville. The burn was schedule to last until 6 p.m. today.