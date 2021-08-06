Construction has begun for the new 16-classroom building at Monache. The building will be located off of Mulberry on the north side of the campus. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the building to welcome students for the 2022-2023 school year.
Construction on classroom building at Monache begins
