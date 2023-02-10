POPLAR — Hundreds of students at Pleasant View Middle School gathered with teachers, parents, and supervisors in a confidence rally on Thursday morning
Presenter Ruth Guarado from Tulare County Behavioral Health Services told the students they have to build confidence like a muscle, and it takes time, like eating right, getting enough sleep, and learning to take care of oneself.
Students were enthusiastic about participating in the confidence rally and working with their peers. Before the activity of listing positive attributes, and learning about helping each other and other people, a video that was filmed locally showed people helping each other that was encouraging. It showed a passerby who helped someone who had fallen off their skateboard, to a young man walking with an older woman across the street carrying her groceries and having a conversation. A businessman also helped someone unload a large item out of their car trunk and a person working at an outdoor cafe gave a glass of water to a city worker on the street.
The video portrayed random acts of kindness going through the community from people who didn't know each other, extending kindness to others.
One student spoke out and asked, "What would happen if that kindness could happen around the world?" What a great question. That seems like a wonderful idea.
But it starts with learning to be kind to yourself, it starts with health, said Guarado, Like combing your hair, brushing your teeth, making your bed, putting on your favorite tee shirt, all positive actions you can do for yourself, she said.
Guarado picked three volunteers out of the assembly to write kindness words on colored paper, which became paper chains. Every time a student came up with a great answer or question "about paying it forward" or "random acts of kindness" they received a candy reward. All the students were so excited and winners were named.
"This assembly is great for the students. We are focusing on their social needs, especially with their self-efficacy. 'I can do this,' and 1I can solve this.' So they can learn to accomplish and solve problems that they can see," said Ruben Maldonado, 6th grade teacher, who said “social emotional concerns are a huge problem with our youth. And Pleasant View is doing our best to tackle this issue and give students the tools for their life long battle."
Step-Up students Kayla Munguia, and Keili Velasco said they had fun organizing and putting the confidence rally together. "It started with me and Keili when we went to the Step-Up Introduction in Tulare in October 2022,” Munguia said. “We worked on the idea after Christmas break with other Step-Up students and started organizing the Confidence Rally and Walk with Jose Sanchez, Juan Gomez, Ivan Gomez, and Jimena Castro.”
Besides the Thursday Confidence Assembly, there were 15 Tulare County Resource Vendors with behavioral health, health information, Tulare County Warm Line, and more to help students become aware of important issues. There was also the "Walk with Confidence" activity on Friday.
Grayson Baxter, 10, in 5th grade said the video "passing on the love" helped make everyone's day better. “Seeing how people who didn't know each other helped one another, it was good for the kids and everyone else."
Another student, Joel Barraza, 11, in 5th grade said the video was about "treating other people the way you want to be treated." And he said it was important to learn to take care of yourself.
Guarado said it was truly a joy to see the students participating and interacting with each other at the assembly. "I have a lot of students who normally do not want to participate — and they volunteered and wanted to be part of the activity."
She told everyone taking care of themselves can be simple things that all boost can all boost their happiness and self esteem. Another big help is proper exercise, that can make a big difference in your life, Guarado said.
Juan Gomez, a member of the Pleasant View Step-Up Team, 13 and in 8th grade, said, "It is awesome to be out here and see the kids have fun with this event promoting to fix and decorate the school bathrooms. I wish we could have more events like this for the students.
Gomez said they will be painting and putting words of encouragement on the bathroom walls and making them a "wonderful place."
Daniel Gonzalez and Brandon Medina, both 14, and in 8th grade talked about the assembly and resources offered. Medina said the resources and people at the resource fair gave him advice so he could help other people. 'This is a very good way to show people how they can help other people. It was very inspiring."
Pleasant View Superintendent Mark Odsather said this was an amazing opportunity for the kids to see all the resources available to them from Tulare County, and he felt lucky to have people who would organize the positive and encouraging activities for the school. "Kindness is a choice," he said, and "This is a good event for self-esteem."
There sure seemed to be a lot of kindness at Pleasant View on Thursday.
The Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force had a booth and they were giving out comfort bears to teens while educating them about labor and human trafficking, and how to report it and how to avoid it, said Supervising Probation officer Melodee Krenk, who was advising the teens with Probation Officer Summer Hamilton.