At the Porterville Welcome Center/Navigation Center there were community volunteers as well as Nancy Palafox, the Turning Point of Central California Welcome Center Director as well as Patricia Torres, the former Local Initiatives Navigation Centers, LINC, Committee Chair, and other Turning Point members helping people during the morning.
They were there Wednesday as part of the PIT, or point-in-time count of unsheltered people throughout the community. Cities and communities across the nation are conducting the survey to collect data and better help the unsheltered community as a whole.
"Today is a very important day for us. It's the annual survey of homeless individuals in the U.S.," said Palafox. "Volunteers and local agencies conduct the survey, and count and collect data that helps determine federal funding for the homeless or unsheltered people in the community.”
The Porterville Welcome Center, at 140 S. "C" St., is a safe space for the homeless, or unsheltered population, where they can get resources to help them live. There are also 30 beds at the center, where they can stay before they get into transitional housing.
Palafox and Torres said several other groups were doing surveys "as we speak" at the Tule River, and other areas around town. The survey is a collaboration between different agencies, the City of Porterville, Turning Point, Kings View, Tulare County Health and Human Services, LINC Committee, Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, to name a few, and local volunteers.
"Along with the PIT, we are providing unsheltered people with hygiene kits, and other accessories, as well as gift cards for food from Grocery Outlet, McDonald's, and Taco Bell," said Torres.
Palafox said Richard and Ginny Osborne have been involved for years helping the unsheltered community, as well as veterans.
"It takes compassion and empathy to understand our unsheltered population,” she said. “You never know the challenges people face, and they all have their own unique stories."
Candace Hernandez agreed to talk and she's currently living at the Porterville Welcome/Navigation Center. When the pandemic started she said she lived in Springville, but when the property was sold, she had to live at multiple friends homes, because she couldn't find any place to rent. They've helped her a lot at the Navigation Center, getting her to doctors, getting her Social Security and food stamps, and helping her with her dog, Kaya.
On a daily basis between 85 and 90 unsheltered are served at the Porterville Welcome/Navigation Center, but on Wednesday there were possibly more who took the annual survey during the morning, said Palafox.
They stopped by for services, as well as the survey, and many got vaccinations for their dogs, dog food, dog treats, and more.
Veterinary Techs Non-profit Spay and Neuter Clinic on Olive, administered more than 40 shots, and signed up dogs to get fixed.
They said it was good to see the dogs get their vaccines and boosters.
The clinic on Olive has been volunteering at the Welcome Center for years.
Judy May and her family have also been providing pet outreach for years at the Welcome Center, giving out blankets, sweaters, toys, dog and cat food, and dog treats, to the unsheltered community.
May say they desperately need donations. She works with the LINC Committee and Porterville Animal Shelter.
"We go out every Friday and deliver bags of dog and cat food to the river from East Porterville going West,” she said. “Everyone cares about their dogs and cats." May's grandson Keith Clinton was helping her with her Pet Outreach and all the supplies she was giving out.
May's phone number for Pet Outreach donations is 239-7688.
The Porterville Welcome Center/Navigation Center provides day services for the unsheltered/homeless population. It's a cooling center and provides showers, laundry services, as well as breakfast and lunch and care management services.