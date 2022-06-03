With the Granite Hills High School Band playing the exciting and elegant strains of Pomp and Circumstance by, graduating students walked into Rankin Stadium and proceeded to their seats on Thursday.
After the Porterville Military Academy Cadet Color Guard presented the colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Arieana Castillo, the National Anthem was sung by the GHHS senior Choir.
Principal Jacob Bowker welcomed the huge crowd to the graduation and welcomed the PUSD board of trustees and administration. He also translated some remarks into Spanish.
“Today we celebrate the accomplishments of 269 young adults as they transition from high school students to high school graduates. They have persisted through incredible obstacles and have completed their high school experience victoriously.
“Parents, you have much to be proud of. Your hard work has paid off as you see your child cross this stage. Thank you for entrusting the lives and education of your children to Granite Hills High School. We staff take the honor very seriously.
“Seniors, class of 2022, all I can say is wow. You’ve made it and so much more.”
He spoke about the last four years, the GHHS traditions, with the new students like butterflies, with so much energy exuded throughout campus.
A year and a half passed and life was good he said, and then the pandemic, and an abrupt change. Shock and confusion. And the silence of the empty campus.
Then silence turned to hope, empathy, and innovation, and the students reemerged and energy once again flooded campus, Bowker said.
There were athletic events again, and less restrictions, he said. The boys soccer team brought home a Valley Title, a tremendous feat, he added. Rallies, celebrations and awards dinners resumed and nd GHHS had an unforgettable senior prom and more events brought a sense of normalcy, Bowker also said.
“The renaissance is beginning, and the best years of your lives, and it only gets better. You can accomplish anything. Believe in yourselves, and make our future better.
“Live out your lives and make the most of them. You get 100 years on this Earth, if you’re lucky. Keep a fierce focus on the journey ahead, and never settle for ‘good enough.' Always pursue ‘better.’ It has been an honor and privilege to serve you. You have personally made me very proud to be your principal. Good luck and thank you!”
He then recognized the students who have earned special recognition for various accomplishments, and mentioned many of them might be “struggling to keep their heads up because of the weight of their achievements.”
Recognitions were giving for the following completed special Pathways and other achievements: Computer Operations & Development Education (CODE); Golden State Seal Merit Diplomas, and
California Scholarship Federation Life Members; 4.0 and Above Grade Point Average; Academy; Careers in Education (ACE) ; Law, Justice, & Ethics (LJE) Academy; and Perfect Attendance
Valedictorians Sofia Biagio, Daniela Ortiz, and Yadira Hernandez gave their speeches:
Biagio greeted everyone and said it was her great pleasure to address the senior class as valedictorian. She was humble about spending the past four years with her “most resilient, incredible peers.” She thanked administration and school board members, saying their continued support and advocacy for students is commendable.
Biagio emphasized the fighting spirit of the Class of 2022. And said, “Our high school journey was unlike anything our predecessors experienced.”
She spoke about sheltering in place and learning behind a screen, as they watched the world fall apart.
Solitude became a necessity, she said, but with that, they faced a rare opportunity for introspection.
Biago attributes most of the change experienced to the isolation. The young students have now emerged as adults, like a metamorphosis, she said. “Remember you are fighters. Your tenacity and strength is glaringly obvious and should be celebrated.”
She spoke enthusiastically about the sports programs excelling, the campus clubs helping the community, and the ASB who brought joy to the campus, and all the students who prepared for the year end exams.
With joy Biago recalled a special party for her 18th birthday, with a cake, provided by Ms. Lombardi, and said it made her cry at home.
She had no idea anyone would remember.
She glowingly spoke of the students and faculty at GHHS, from their kindness, to tirelessly working to cultivate a positive learning environment.
“Nothing is insurmountable for the Granite Hills Class of 2022. Be proud of how much you have achieved. I wish you all the best of luck and will forever cherish your contributions to my roller coaster of a high school experience.”
Ortiz read a poem she’d written in 5 minutes about graduation, and said it was silly, but it helped her realize graduation is a beginning and not an ending.
“The class of 2022 is coming in strong and ready for anything,” she said. “Even though we didn’t get the full high school experience, we enjoyed our years here to the fullest. COVID did not clip our wings.”
She thanked her teachers for teaching her to dream and elementary friends who decided to give the quiet new girl a chance. And her high school friends who made for four unforgettable years. “I love you guys, and thank you for being the reason I get up everyday.”
Ortiz is a first generation graduate and the oldest child. After hardship and doubts, she finally realized high school is about learning and growing, not a title and the highest GPA, she said.
She quoted President Abraham Lincoln: “'In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.' It is not about how many years of school we have lived, but about how we have lived them.
“Our spirit and determination will never fade. And that, Class of 2022, is a wrap on the most chaotic and interesting years of our lives.”
Hernandez thanked the GHHS staff members who gave students the courage to step out of their shells and become confident young adults.
She especially thanked her parents, family, Coach Daniel Dominguez, and the Aparicio family for believing in her and giving her the courage to accomplish her goals.
And she spoke at length about her guidepost; her older sister Esmeralda, who's always there for her. “Esmeralda always finds the answer to questions, and leads as an example. I hope you remember, Esmeralda, when I told you I would be standing here one day giving this speech.
You taught me how to overcome personal obstacles and how giving up was not an option. Thank you for taking me to the soccer practices that helped me break two school records. And for taking me to church Sunday morning and growing my faith in God.
“And for building the path for our sibling's success. I hope you realize the person I most look up to is you. So thank you for being my guidepost for everything.”
“Without the support of our parents and family, Class of 2022, this would never have been possible,” Hernandez added. “You worked hard, we spent a year-and-a-half staring at screens, but that struggle only made this moment sweeter.
“Whatever road you choose in your life, it is never too late to start building the path for your siblings or someone else’s success. Most importantly become their guidepost.
In her farewell speech, Emily Carrillo Valencia thanked everyone at GHHS, and spoke about the graduates' dreams and aspirations, and what happened in their junior year, when everything was on zoom.
“And then senior year was over before they knew it. Now we are now officially on our own. Grizzlies, I hope you enjoyed the past four years. Congratulations.”
The GHHS band then performed ‘World of Warcraft’ and PUSD trustees handed diplomas to the graduating students. The graduates then moved their tassels from the right to the left.