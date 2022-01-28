A community treasure is being restored.
Under the direction of Porterville College and the Kern Community College District, work is ongoing on upgrades to Jamison Stadium, which has had so much historic significance to so many people over the last 50 years.
The stadium built in 1969 had fallen into disrepair in recent years, but now work is being done on upgrades to the stadium so it can again be used in a significant way by the college and community. And that definitely includes the possibility of high school football games returning to Jamison Stadium as soon as the 2022 football season.
The stadium has been the site to many prominent events and athletes. Among the athletes who have competed at the stadium are Bruce Jenner, who competed in the 1976 U.S. Regional Olympic Trials in the decathlon at the stadium on his way to winning the gold medal, and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
The stadium is being renovated to have a multi-purpose field for sports such as soccer and lacrosse. The field will be a regulation sized soccer field which is a little larger than a football field so both sports can be played at the stadium.
The plan is again for PC to host women's soccer and track teams at Jamison Stadium as the stadium will also continue to include a track. The college is currently advertising for a women's soccer coach.
The renovation won't impact the parking lot surrounding the stadium so the Porterville College Foundation Swam Meet that's held every Saturday isn't being impacted. All of the parking on the three sides of the stadium will remain.
And it's planned for the stadium to continue to be shared with the community as it has in the past for middle and high school athletics. The track could also be used by the community.
There's also the potential for the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama to return to the stadium as it has more parking that Rankin Stadium at Granite Hills High School.
And of course there's the potential for high school football games to return to the stadium. Porterville Unified School District Nate Nelson said the district is definitely interested in that possibility, saying it's the most viable option right now to help with the district's challenge to schedule football games.
With three high schools — Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills — sharing Rankin Stadium, there are times that games have to be scheduled on Thursday nights and freshman and junior varsity games have to be played on Wednesday nights. “I think we're excited to have another option,” Nelson said.
Among the other options the district has looked at is expanding Spartan Stadium. The district has looked at the option of essentially have Monache and Strathmore share an expanded Spartan Stadium while Porterville and Granite share Rankin Stadium.
“I know there's a lot of tradition,” said Nelson about Spartan Stadium. “There's something special about the field.”
About having Monache and Strathmore share the stadium, Nelson said, “there's been discussions for sure. We've been looking to have it expanded.”
But Nelson added there are no funds available for the expansion of Spartan Stadium so it would seem the most realistic option would for the district to again use Jamison Stadium.
The KernCCD Board approved the Jamison Stadium renovation in September. The contract was awarded Forcum Mackey Construction.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $5.5 million. The bulk of the project will be funded by Measure J, a $500 million bond passed in 2016 for KCCD facilities. A small portion of the project will be paid for by the PC Capital Outlay Fund.
It's hoped the project will be completed in May although as of January 17 due to hazardous material testing and the weather, the project was about a month behind schedule. But it's hoped the work can be made up and the project can be finished on schedule.
The renovated Jamison Stadium is part of an eventual plan for the college to have an athletic complex adjacent to the stadium just to the south on property acquired by the college. The eventual plan is for new baseball and softball stadiums to be built adjacent to Jamison along with tennis courts and a fieldhouse.