Numerous families flocked to the Porterville Fairgrounds Friday for an evening offering information from approximately 30 resource agencies during the Porterville Community Resource Fair. As parents obtained a food box and information from an array of agencies, children received backpacks, books, pencils, pens, water bottles and numerous little toys and gadgets. In addition, Ballet Folklorico Orgullo Mexicano dancers entertained, art-contest winners were announced, a light meal was served, and COVID-19 vaccinations were offered to children, ages 5 and older, and adults.
Hosted by the Tule Basin Management Zone, TBMZ, it was all done as a goal to identify and address historical nitrate problems affecting groundwater — a main source of drinking water in rural and disadvantaged communities throughout the Tule Sub-basin.
“Our whole mission is to identify who has domestic wells and test for nitrates,” said Patricia Pullen, Outreach Coordinator. “Our simple goal is to try to get as many applications as possible. Every week we are at a community event, a food distribution or other event, and we join them and bring back applications.”
If the applicants are within the service area, the water from the wells is tested.
“If it is higher than 10 mg in nitrate level, we offer them free drinking water immediately and take it to their doorstep,” Pullen said. “Currently we have 156 applications and have tested 48. Thirty-one of them have measured unhealthy levels.
It’s not always easy to identify and test the wells, she said, therefore an event like Friday’s helps by bringing the people in to them.
Pullen started the evening by providing a power-point presentation explaining the checking of unhealthy nitrates in drinking water.
The Nitrate Control program’s three primary goals are providing safe drinking water to those with compromised water as soon as possible, reduce the nitrate impact to the water supply, and restore ground water quality where reasonable and feasible.
“I think this is great,” said Jessica Bejarano of Strathmore. “It’s really good to come into one facility like this for information. It’s all in one spot versus going all over town getting information from everyone.”
All of the agencies offered information in English and Spanish. In addition, most tables had representatives speaking English and Spanish.
Rocio Mejia and Christina Tank, administrative aides with the City of Porterville Community Development Department, talked to adults about the First Time Home Buyers Program, offering low-income families programs and information towards their first home.
At the Tulare County of Education booth, Breanna Hamilton and Venancio Lopez, offered information and spoke to individuals on health and mental-health services in English and Spanish.
Karen Lopez Conde and Anis Reyna of Kaweah Health, interacted with children, offering them small candies and prizes, and talked to adults about health programs.
“They can be really lengthy and confusing and we help them understand,” Lopez-Conde said.
And so it continued, with numerous agencies all offering information.
At the American Cancer Society, Dulce Velazquez, community engagement manager, and Alexandria Benn, community outreach coordinator, talked to the adults about second-and third-hand smoke and products.
“Most people know what second-hand smoke is, but many have not heard of third-hand smoke. Third-hand smoke is the residue left behind. It sticks to carpets and travels through the vents and outlets,” Benn said. “It is the yellow residue left on the walls.”
Nearby, Hector Uriarte Jr., senior outreach coordinator, explained to a man about solar power and grid alternatives.
The program is non-profit, he explained and talked of a care program that offers air conditioning units, based on the number of people in the home and the amount of taxable income.
“A lot of people qualify for the program,” he said about the solar power. “And it helps reduce usage of the electricity. It does not eliminate it. We are trying to get the word out that by 2045, it will be a California mandate to have 100-percent renewable energy. But it’s been an uphill climb to get them to listen.”
Sierra View Medical Center, once again teamed up with Imperial Ambulance to offer COVID-19 vaccines to ages 5 and older. A registered nurse was on site as an added layer of safety.
“We’re trying to get as many people vaccinated in the community, from kids to adults,” said Vanessa Lopez, RN.
As she spoke, EMT Shania Bermudez vaccinated a man, who said he didn't want to be identified, said he was thankful the vaccination was offered at the event.
“All this helps the disadvantaged community,” Pullen said. “This is what all this is all about.”