The community wanted some kind of fair. Even if it was scaled down and in the middle of July with temperatures in the 110-plus level.
“The community has rallied and responded,” said Porterville Fair Manager Susie Godfrey on Sunday as the fair was finishing its four day run presenting its ride and dine event.
When asked what the Porterville Fair Board expected to happen this week, Godfrey said, “Not a clue.”
The modified fair was held in July because that's when Butler Amusements which provided the rides and much of the food and other attractions were available. There were local vendors as well. “The dates were not an option for us,” Godfrey said.
And when asked about the decision to hold the fair event in July, Godfrey said, “We were glad that we did it. We did take a chance.”
Godfrey said the attendance figures were still being reviewed, but added it looked like this week's attendance was actually comparable to past years when the full-scale fair was held in May.
“It's right in there,” said Godfrey, comparing this year's attendance with fairs from past years. “It's doing well.”
She said sales for the carnival rides did especially well. “Our carnival rides are significantly up,” Godfrey said.
But Godfrey did admit the prices for the fair in which admission was $5 and parking was also $5 may have had something to do with the good turnout. “Our pricing is different,” said Godfrey about this week's fair compared to admission and parking prices during normal fair years.
Overall, though, Godfrey said fair organizers were pleased. “Oh yeah, we're very happy,” said Godfrey about the strong attendance despite the heat. “For July it made us pretty happy. It's just something that everybody is wanting to get out again and have some fun.”
Godfrey said holding a fair event this past week was worth it for the fair organizers and everyone involved. “Everybody's going to do fine,” she said.
Sam Underwood of the Eagles Lodge who again provided the Beer Garden selling beer and wine said the week went well for the lodge.
“Pretty good,” he said, “It's been pretty steady. I think it's better that what we could possibly have hoped for.”
Robert Helsey and his brother, Ember Helsey, who were relaxing in the Beer Garden, said they were glad to be at the fair.
“It's been good. Hot,” Robert said. “I love the pizza that they have here,” added Ember.
Ember was referring to Pizza By the Slice located adjacent to the Beer Garden. Food vendors throughout the fair, including Pizza By the Slice, said they were doing a good business throughout the week.
The Lemonade Garden was busy providing free refills on Sunday afternoon. “It's been pretty busy,” said Sherry Johnson of the Lemonade Garden. “Right now it's too hot. But it's not bad. I'm used to it.”
Joseph Zenith of Visalia's Bliss Events worked as a DJ in the shaded eating area which was also next to the Beer Garden. The Beer Garden and dining area were comfortable places with shade to get out of the heat and fair organizers also provided its main indoor exhibit hall as an indoor cooling center for fairgoers to come inside.
Zenith is financial advisor and he said working as a DJ at the fair has helped his business. “My main thing is making connections,” he said. “It's been great.”
He said he has made connections with fair organizers, Butler Amusements, Eagle Mountain Casino and the Eagles Lodge.
The Porterville Police stated other than some heat issues they didn't have to deal with any major problems at the fair.