Who better than Jimmy Howell to describe who he truly was and he was able to do when he was just 16.
At that age Howell wrote an essay about himself, referring to himself as a “full-blooded, true-hearted American.”
While just one of many ways to describe Howell, that's the best way to describe him. He was a “full-blooded, true-hearted American” throughout the 100 years of his life.
But his his daughters Denise Marchant and Dianne Howell point out when it came to Porterville, Howell was a community icon. He was also a World War II hero from the Greatest Generation.
Porterville — and the nation — lost another one of those from the Greatest Generation when Howell died on Friday at the age of 100.
“We lost another one of the good ones from the Greatest Generation,” Marchant said. She went on to state what Howell meant to her personally when she said, “The most wonderful father ever.”
Marchant also said, “He was an icon in the community,” to which Dianne Howell added, “that's the word that keeps coming up.”
Howell celebrated his 100th birthday weekend on the same weekend as the Rotary Club of Porterville celebrated its 100th anniversary. Howell was honored at the celebration on October 23 at River Island and then celebrated his birthday the next day on October 24. Howell even led all those there in the singing of the Rotary song.
Howell had been a Rotary member since 1956 and served as the club's president during 1962-1963.
A century of service.
In his essay he wrote when he was 16, Howell wrote before he could get to his early childhood, “I'm reminded of my nationality and ancestry. I'm an American and very proud of it.”
Of course one story that's always shared about Howell was when as a 3-years-old, he took his father's car for a spin. His father ran an errand and took his son with him. While his father went to take care of the errand, he left the keys in the car and Howell, who had seen his father start the car many times, decided to start the car himself and take it for a ride. The late Ira Williams was able to get a hold of the car and managed to stop the vehicle.
Howell was a student at Porterville College and didn't earn his associates degree because he went on to serve with the U.S. Navy in World War II. Denise said Howell didn't talk much about his service until late in his life. But it should be noted Howell, who served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters, saved his ship from being torpedoed by a German U Boat in the Atlantic.
Late in his life, Howell was also honored at PC's 2013 Commencement Ceremony by the school with its inaugural President Medal of Distinction. In 2016 Howel was also honored when he was placed in the Porterville Wall of Fame.
It may be fitting Howell died on the weekend of the Children's Christmas Parade as Howell was significantly involved in the parade. After serving in World War II he continued to work with his father, managing three theaters in Porterville.
Howell went on to manage the Porter Theater for 30 years. He provided free matinees for children after the Christmas Parade and even played Santa Claus himself for several years, performing for the children or as Denise put it “the only singing Santa” Porterville has had.
Howell was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church for more than 60 years.