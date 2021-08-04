“A wonderful turnout” is how Porterville Police Lieutenant Rose Gurule described Tuesday’s National Night Out — which is held every year on the first Tuesday of August across the country to promote a partnership between the communities and law enforcement.
“It’s great to be back out here,” Gurule said. “I’m truly happy, ecstatic with the community response. Businesses and sponsors have been very generous. Porterville High School cheer is here helping out. We’ve been blessed.”
It was a sentiment heard again and again from people enjoying the night out as parents and children went from booth to booth, picking up information, pens, trinkets and toys from 38 different booths that included everything from businesses to health agencies, and from social and service clubs to school districts.
Serving as emcee for the night, KTIP Radio La Bonita’s on air talent, DJ and account executive Daniel Hernandez welcomed everyone and said it was a great time for the community to get to know their local law enforcement and all the local services available to them.
Porterville Police Captain Dominic Barteau also offered a welcome.
“There’s nothing more effective than getting to know everybody,” he said and went on to announce some of the demonstrations that were available with their K9 unit and drones.
National Night Out also gives the police a chance to build a strong relationship with the community’s youth.
Monache High School students Santiago Leon and Juan Martinez challenged PPD SWAT team member Chris Gosvener to 10 pull-ups. Martinez jumped up and managed 10 of them. Not to be outdone, Gosvener did 11 of them.
“But can you do this?” Martinez said as he jumped slightly and then placed his body into a supraphysiologic position — the splits.
Gosvener laughed with the youth as he shook his head and said no.
And so it went, as teens and children walked around talking to and taking photographs with firefighters, police officers and first responders.
Billy Soto, 7, tried on a SWAT helmet, as his father Billy Soto Sr. watched.
“It’s out first time coming out to it but this is great,” the senior Soto said. “There’s always a ‘bad’ side for some when they think of police so this gives them the chance to see that they are good.”
The younger Soto said he enjoyed playing games and winning prizes and collecting miscellaneous items.
Amongst all the fun and games, one booth offered something of a more serious nature — free COVID19 vaccines.
And high school student Aleah Campbell took advantage of it.
“We’ve removed all barriers. We do all the work. All they have to do is show up,” said Sean Roberts, operation supervisor for Imperial Ambulance, talking about the procedure. “If they don’t have a computer or are not technical, it’s no problem. We do everything for them.”
The second dose needs no appointment, Roberts said. Imperial Ambulance and Sierra View Medical Center operate the community vaccine clinic at Pearson and Morton.