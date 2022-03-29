The Monache FFA Farmers Day market plant and vegetable sale on Saturday was steadily busy all day from about 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. in the afternoon.
Local families, long time employees and parents from both Porterville Unified and Burton school districts, and people from the surrounding areas made it a point to support MHS Future Farmers of America students and their large organic farm program, where the students both run and maintain the farm.
Besides fruits and vegetables on the farm, the students also care for some of the animals they're raising. There were rabbits, lambs, and pigs to see. And in a couple of weeks chickens will be on the farm.
For sale there were all kinds of flowers: rose plants, varieties of geraniums, daffodils, tulips, and other flowers, as well as landscaping types of plants and trees, many varieties of succulents, and nectarine and peach trees.
The farm was also selling citrus fruits, including blood oranges, pomelos, and more. Vegetables for sale were green and purple cabbages; yellow, white, and green cauliflower; and some broccoli, and more.
“The Farmer’s Market was awesome,” said Lusha Suhovy, from Strathmore, as she walked out of the farm with MHS FFA student Matthew Garcia, 15, pulling a cart filled with her purchases of flowers and vegetables. “They had a good variety of fruits and vegetables, and all kinds of flowers. My favorites were the succulents. The students in the Ornamental Horticulture class made arrangements with succulents and flowers.
“I’m all for supporting our Porterville students. I’ve worked for PUSD for 25 years.”
Walking through the gate to the farm, cheerful MHS students Caiden Carr, 14, and Zella Biagio, 16, asked if they could take those on a tour of the farm, or help with anything in particular. Nearby Johnnie Tapia, 15, was digging fresh cabbages out of the field for the sale.
Both Carr and Biagio said they loved the FFA because there were so many areas in the ag program and it opens up so many opportunities for so many careers.
Robin Adams-Denner, and her grandson Bryce Reyes ,10, enjoyed going to the farm, and Bryce said he loved the large Chinchilla rabbit.
She wanted to support the MHS FFA, and thought it was great for the students to learn about plants and agriculture.
On the farm tour students took people to see the lambs, a goat, and pigs on the farm, as well as the greenhouses and the rabbits.
Biagio and FFA Ag Advisor Frank Roche spoke about the crop of broccoli the students had planted, and because of the untimely hot weather, the plants all bloomed, and made it unsaleable. The advisors and students salvaged as much as possible and gave it away, but the rest will be returned into the fields.
Roche wanted to acknowledge Valley Tech Ag, a local business who donated the soil test to the Ag program before they planted the broccoli and other plants in the fall.
The whole Farmers Day market is to make money to support the Ag program at MHS and Farm Day is a community outreach so people can see what the students are doing in the program, which is 100 percent student run.
“I really appreciate the community. We have some wonderful advisory committee members who really support the students, and the Ag boosters who help cut down on the students' costs with all the fundraising,' Roche said.
Biagio said it was neat to see all the bees collecting the broccoli pollen from the profusely flowering plants.
Martha Smithpeters, who's an annual Farmers Day enthusiast, said, “I think it’s wonderful. I always come here to get my succulents and I love to see all the students participating in the sale. I look forward to this each year.”
Ag Advisor Christy Bennett has been at MHS for 7 years, and said the program is expanding and they’ve hit a really good stride. “I’m so happy for the kids to be out here and really get their hands-on experience that FFA and Ag is known for. We have some great kids, and they want to be here. They like doing this, and being outside makes them thrive.”
Miki Smith, MHS English teacher, said the department was amazing. “They really teach the students a lot. They learn the responsibility of taking care of the farm, the animals, and the environment.”
Zella Biagio’s father, Jason, said, “This is a well run program. Zella was born a helper.”
Another annual fan of the MHS Farmer’s Market, Betty Crabtree said, “This is absolutely awesome,” as she bought a tulip and some vegetables and flowers. “The students are extra extra polite and willing to help you.”
MHS Senior, Karla Covarrubias, said, “This is such a welcoming program, and it teaches you so much, I recommend it to anyone.
I especially like going to meetings and meeting new people.”
“We really appreciate everyone who came out and bought produce and plants today,” said student C.J. Clark. “The money is very useful and helpful for our farm. It helps us continue for the next year.”
Veronica Mata also thanked everyone who bought the plants and produce to help fund the upcoming projects for the MHS Ag program.