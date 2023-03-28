The sun blazed upon the fresh produce and plants on Saturday morning at Monache High School, where it was all systems go as the Monache FFA students hosted the 7th annual Farmers Day at the Monache farm.
Bright and early Saturday morning, the community was welcomed onto the four-acre farm to buy plants, flowers, succulents, fruit trees, fresh vegetables and much more. MHS Ag students, past and present, were on scene getting their hands dirty and engaging with the community. The farm includes two greenhouses, a swine barn, a sheep barn, and other facilities, one of which was spotlighted with a ribbon cutting on Saturday morning.
"A lot of people don't understand that there is a four-acre farm right on the back in the middle of town off of Henderson," said Christie Bennett, a MHS Ag teacher. "I think the students get excited to show the community everything they've done all year."
More than 100 students worked the event on Saturday, from guiding visitors on farm tours to uprooting fresh tulips for purchase. Bennett said it was always nice to watch the younger students learn from the older students who had been working the event for multiple years. She said the students are so dedicated to the event they volunteer afterschool and weekends to keep the farm running.
"This is all student oriented and all of the proceeds go straight back into the projects for the future," said Bennett. "It's all run by them and our officer team and I'm super proud of them."
The MHS Ag team starts preparing for the event around a year in advance. Students are planting year round in the MHS green houses. The raised and lowered beds are planted in the fall, and the fresh vegetables are planned out and planted by October.
"We're constantly thinking about this," said Bennett. "We have kids that, through the proceeds of today, we pay to work over spring, winter and summer breaks. We pay interns so that we are able to keep this place running."
Bennett said she was excited to see the community who came out and witnessed the students' hard work and it filled her with pride to see her students engaging with their community.
"I'm really proud of all of them," said Bennett. "They've really grown into exceptional young adults and I'm excited to see what they do in the future."
Bennett thanked and commended her teacher partners, James Corbett, Karli Toone and Carmel Spaulding, for their dedication to the event as well.
"We really are four dedicated individuals putting in a lot of time and effort out here and I think that they are just so phenomenal to work with and I'm really happy and excited for the future," said Bennett.
The Farmer's Day Farmers Market wasn't the only highlight of Monache's weekend, as a ribbon cutting was held in celebration of the high school's newest building.
The building, which houses a welding lab, brand new equipment, modernized classroom space and more, came after it was determined the school's Ag program had outgrown what was there.
Corbett, MHS Ag teacher and department head, explained funding for the building came through a matching grant. With a total of roughly $6 million, $3 million was provided by the state and the other $3 million was approved by the Porterville Unified School District board.
"That just shows you the district's commitment to Agriculture and our program, that they're willing to invest when they could have put it somewhere else," said Corbett.
It wasn't just the building that received upgrades. Corbett stated upgrades happened all around the farm and he thanked the many individuals who helped bring the dream of upgrading it into a reality.
Elizabeth Leal, Monache FFA chapter president, gave a quick speech before she and other FFA officer team members cut the shining red ribbon.
"As a current student I can get a first-hand perspective on all this program provides for us," said Leal. "All of our members are so grateful for this facility and how it can expand our education and provide so many new experiences for us. I'm so grateful for everything and we can't wait to see what happens in the future."