POPLAR – Poplar youth went before the Poplar Community Service District regular board meeting on Thursday evening to address what they would like to see in Poplar’s new park. On the agenda were discussions regarding the park’s grant and the park’s blue print. The youth spoke during the Public Comments segment of the meeting.
The community of Poplar recently received a $1.4 million Proposition 68 grant from the State which will be used for their park.
One youth who introduced herself as Alejandra said the park should bring family and community together.
“The most important thing to us is to be able to have families become one whole community, and for the community to come along and have fun at the park,” she said.
She went on to talk about having a safe place to sit and talk about their days.
“We are planning on having a lot of activities where every one can participate and have fun – especially parents with their children,” she said. “We have many ideas for the park. Hopefully everything goes well and we can make this happen for the community”
The youth took bright posters where they wrote some of their ideas for the park.
“My friends and I would like to share our vision and we would like to be a partner,” said Ximena Rodriguez. “Will we be able to play in the park with our friends by the end of the year?”
A gymnasium, Zumba and yoga classes, bingo night, family night, movie night, shade for the playground and roller skating were listed on another poster.
A youth named Yvette also asked for a skate park.
“I think we should also have a skate park so the kids could have fun, develop new skills, make new friends, hang out and do much more,” she said and talked of how parents can watch over the children at the skate park.
Another recommendation was for a community garden and water fountain.
One teen held a poster pleading with Arturo Rodriguez, president of the board, and the Poplar Community Service Board.
“My name is Xochitl Rodriguez and I live here in Poplar. I am here representing CVEA – Central Valley Empowerment Alliance - Youth Leadership Center. We are requesting youth representation at the Poplar Community Service Board. Please consider our request.”
In addition, an ice skating rink during the winter was also mentioned and the youth said they were willing to continue fundraising to make sure it all comes together.
The youth expressed appreciation and said they were excited to be able to have a voice and help make history.
“The Board has been working diligently. It hasn’t been easy. There’s lots of work yet,” said Arturo Rodriguez.
He mentioned it has to be based on what the community wants, and he asked the board to consider the request of the community. “Today we get to set parameters for staff to follow,” Arturo Rodriguez said. “Although $1.4 million is a lot, it’s still limited.”
Mari Perez-Ruiz, executive director and co-founder of the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance, also addressed the board.
“We would like to be a partner with you. We’ve been able to secure some funds and we would like to work with you,” she said as she talked about the youth and their desire to build a beloved family park.
Arturo Rodriguez said the partnership idea sounded like a great avenue and said the committee welcomed the idea of joining forces.
“I think it’s great. We can add that resolution and we’ll see if we can create that committee,” he said. “The partnership idea sounds like the greatest avenue to maybe pursue to ensuring what the community decides and what the plans, the specifications for the design are going to be.”
Arturo Rodriguez said he took notes on all the recommendations and asked the board what they thought.
Vice President Alex Lucio said almost everything sounded do-able but wasn’t sure about the skate park costs but he was willing to try anything to provide a safe place for the youth.
A motion was made, second, and passed 4-0 to move forward with the design of the park.