It couldn't have been a more beautiful morning for the Porterville College Job Fair in the quad on Tuesday. Scores of booths and tables were set up for hiring and interviews for local jobs, as well as employment information and opportunities from more than 44 employers.
There were employers from financial services, local hospital and health services, colleges and universities, job placement services, Military, technology, and a few agricultural employers like dairies and a juice processing company.
Imagine Art Center representatives said they were looking to hire new employees and were talking to people and giving information and taking contact information.
Irene Ortega, Communications Technology Officer for Burton School District said, "It is enjoyable being here on the PC Campus and seeing all the opportunities our community has to offer. Today we brought our (Summit Collegiate High School) seniors to enjoy the PC Career Fair."
Reagan Dozier, PC Title V Program Director said the high school students asked if they had "loan forgiveness" at PC when they were asking questions about the various study programs and degrees offered at PC, and she said they were asking great questions.
The large job fair was coordinated by PC, Tulare County Workforce Investment Board recruitment Assistant Coordinator Monica Andrade, and Porterville Adult School.
Eagle Mountain Casino was interviewing for jobs on the spot and there was a long line for people waiting their turn. They interviewed a large number of people by the end of the day.
Kuubix Energy, a solar installer, was hiring and a representative was providing information about the business. They have 3 branches in California and in Texas, and are a growing company with full benefits.
OACYS Technologies which is a local internet provider was hiring, said Bryce Telfer, their sales and marketing coordinator. They've been in business for more than 40 years and are highly recognized in Porterville and the surrounding communities.
"It's interesting overall, and I like the diversity here, and the atmosphere. Everyone is talking to each other and having conversations. I was really interested in working with the Tulare County Sheriff Office,” said Alyssa Rivera, who's taking Administration of Justice courses, along with Vanessa Rios.
"I really liked the After School Program at (Porterville Unified School District), and liked that they talked personally to me," said Alyna Gonzalez.
Paul Alderete from PUSD Nutrition was with Felisha Maldonado and Nancy Salcedo at the PUSD booth and they were talking to people all about the various job opportunities available at the district, both full time, part time and on-call. People were enthusiastic and interested.
Juan Aguilar said he found it interesting there were so many job opportunities available.
Mary Ochoa was at the job fair with a friend and said, "This is a great opportunity. You can hit so many job spots in one place. And the weather is great to enjoy the fair."
Representative from Porterville Developmental Center said there were many jobs available, and there was a lot of interest from the public.
There were tons of people at the job fair, a really good turnout. Porterville Police and other law enforcement were also there. The fair was bigger and more spread out on the quad making it easier to visit each organization and employer.
Cody Ridenour, an Adjunct Counselor for Veterans Services at PC said the great thing about the job fair was people not only got great information about job opportunities, but they also got to network together. He said he's also hoping to start a transitional veterans orientation to help veterans who are just getting out of the military.