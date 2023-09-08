It took a little longer than anticipated but the movie “Porterville,” which was filmed here in the community and the surrounding area is set to be distributed. The film should also premiere on a streaming service before the end of the year.
The producers of the film anticipated the movie would be featured on a streaming service earlier this summer when production of the movie was finished here last August. But post-production took longer than expected.
“Just a lot of little things,” said the movie's executive producer and writer, Christopher Anthony Young about why the distribution of the film was delayed by post production. Young noted this is his first feature film.
Young is also the main star in the production as he plays a New York City cop, Jake O'Conner who moves to the small town of Porterville to becomes the town's sheriff and ends up investigating a series of murders.
The film's distributor is Multivisionnaire Pictures and more information on the movie can be found at the distributor's website, mutlivisionnaire.com The distributor's website states after taking revenge against the two men who killed his wife and daughter, Young's character moves to a small town in the desert called Porterville to get away from the big city and to grieve the loss of his family. But he eventually finds himself entangled in a web of deception and pursuing a killer responsible for a series of murders.
While the movie is considered to be what's termed as the new genre, a modern western, it's really a multi-genre film. Multvisionnaire describes its genre as action, crime, thriller, western and the movie also has romance. The movie is directed by Mitch Parks.
Porterville's own Homer Aguilar is featured in the film as well as he plays a young priest. And the film has an A-list star in Taryn Manning, who's best known from “Orange Is The New Black.” Manning has also bee in the movie “8-mile” with Eminem and the Academy Award nominated Hustle & Flow.
Young said the film will be shown in Asia. Among the film festivals the film will be shown, Young said, include the Rome Film Fest to be held October 18-29. Then the film will be shown at the American Film Festival in Santa Monica October 31-November 5.
The film then should debut on a streaming service by the end of the year although Young said “probably before” when it comes to the film being on a streaming service.
Young also said since his film has already been made the current writers strike won't affect it being released. He said the film could be featured either on Amazon Prime, Tubi or Netflix.
The trailer for the film can now be seen as well. Those who view the trailer should be aware it features some graphic and violent scenes.
The link for the trailer can be seen on the Multivisionnaire website. In addition a trailer without foul language can be seen at the following link: https://app.frame.io/r/a2beefcf-6bb3-46e8-83f4-5fa374b6231b
“It looks great,” said Young about his film. “I'm excited about it. It's going to be a great film. Plus we're going to put Porterville on the map.”
Porterville Recorder correspondent Esther Avila contributed to this story.