The Porterville Barn Theater is proud to present Anne of Green Gables, a play adapted from the classic novel about an orphan finding a home and coming into her own.
The original novel was written by L.M. Montgomery and published in 1908, but don't let that fool you. The story is about a little girl who's had a tough upbringing, but rises above the hardships, with the care and friendship of people in a Canadian town and farm.
When she's adopted by a kind and loving family, she begins to learn how to enjoy life and blossom.
There are eight performances on Friday and Saturdays, March 24, 25 and 31 and April 1, 7 and 8 at p.m. with a Sunday, March 26, and April 2 matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children 12 and under.
A stellar cast of 11 actors features Barn Theater long time actors and a few newcomers.
The main characters are played by Sara Satko as Anne Shirley, with Barbra Black as Marilla Cuthbert, and Benjamin Willett as Matthew Cuthbert.
Newcomer Ava Anderson plays Anne’s friend Diana Berry, with Angel Covarrubias Lopez playing Gilbert Blythe.
Ambree Bough, Ashley Chappell, Kallysta Tyler, Madeline Black, Emmelie Moreno and Todd Mathenia all play supporting roles.
Kate Smith' is making her directing debut with co-director/producer Melanie Tyler, and Assistant Director Benjamin Satko.
“Thank you for coming to see the play. All our hard work means nothing without an audience,” Smith said. “My husband Nate Smith designed, built and decorated the extraordinary set. Melanie Tyler and Benjamin Satko have been a pleasure to work with, and Ethan Willett and Todd Mathenia have been the best stage managers ever.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. And thank you to the Barn Theater Board for trusting me with directing this play. I grew up watching Anne of Green Gables and adore these stories.”
The costumes, sets, scenery, lighting and sound are exceptional and all the designers and backstage crew, and understudyies are to be commended.
Kallysta Tyler who plays Mrs. Blewett said, “We worked really hard on this play and I’m really glad we are all getting along. I’m super excited to be playing a mean character.”
Ava Anderson who plays Diana, said, “It’s been super fun and everyone’s been very nice. It’s a great experience being in the production. Especially since this is my first play.”
“I think this is an amazing play,” said Ashley Chappell, who plays Mrs. Lynda, “It’s been so much fun to be part of this production. I hope that everyone comes to see the play and supports local live theater.”