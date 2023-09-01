(Editor's Note: Ray Cauwet will be providing a travel column to The Recorder every other Saturday. Along with covering such places as Molokai in today's column, he will also focus on places, many of them not that well-know, to visit in this area and across Central California.
Each year, millions of people flock to the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui and Kauai. In 2022 alone, that amounted to 9.1 million people. Unfortunately, most of them failed to visit an island of unspoiled beauty, Molokai.
It's the fifth largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago and only eight miles west of Maui, yet it doesn’t appear on the tourist radar. This is probably because it doesn’t offer what many would consider essential in choosing a vacation destination. There aren’t any luxurious resorts, lively nightclubs, gourmet restaurants, supermarkets, shopping malls, department stores or McDonalds.
In comparison, Molokai has a small city of 3,000 people, Kaunakakai, where you’ll find one hotel, the Hotel Molokai, two restaurants, a small grocery, a drug store, a bakery, some shops and a condominium complex. I rented a condo at Molokai Shores for $164 a night. It was adequate. The Hotel Molokai ran $261. In other parts of the island are some more condominiums and beach cottages. The island has a population of 8,000 and half of those are native Hawaiians.
It's called the “Friendly Isle” and I found it to be just that. It's a place where everyone seems to know everyone else and they greet each other with hugs and a warm “Aloha,” including me. That’s as long as I wasn’t interested in buying an ocean-front property. The residents are definitely anti-development.
The word “Aloha” is quite familiar to most as a greeting for hello and goodbye. It also has a deep significance for the Hawaiian people. This involves having respect and love for one another and living in harmony with everything around you.
Molokai has several places of historical significance. In the eastern side of the island is the Halawa Valley. It's the oldest known inhabited settlement in Hawaii. Historians tell us it dates back to the 7th century when settlers from the Marquesas Islands in southern Polynesia arrived by canoe and began the settlement of the valley.
For 1,200 years, the valley was the center of taro lo’i production, spiritual temples and a thriving population. In 1836, a missionary reported a population of 500 Hawaiians farming thousands of taro patches and other types of produce.
However, in 1946 and again in 1957, tsunamis with waves 45 feet tall swept up the valley and destroyed all the homes, the taro patches and devastated the area.
In recent years, residents have begun reclaiming the valley from 60 years of overgrowth by re-establishing the taro lo’i patches and farming tropical flowers. Tours of the valley are offered showing taro production, the tropical flora and temples from ancient times.
At the center of the north coast is the Kaloupapa peninsula and the Kaloupapa National Historic Park. The park is the site of a settlement which served people afflicted with leprosy from 1866 to 1969. It became a national park in 1980. Tours were offered the public from 1980 to 2020 when according to Park sources, “In the late 1800’s, leprosy was spreading rapidly throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The government was desperate. Officials sought a place that was remote where the sick could be quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease. The Kaloupapa peninsula was chosen. The first group of nine men and three women were dropped off on Jan. 6, 1866. Initially, conditions were poor and remained that way until 1873 when a Belgian Catholic priest, Joseph de Veuster, arrived.
“Father Damien, as he was called, immediately made changes that improved the lives of the patients. He was a friend, advocate and priest for the patients. Father Damien ministered to the patients for 16 years and died from leprosy in 1889.
“The introduction of sulfone drugs in 1946 arrested the disease. It was later cured with the use of a multidrug therapy. The settlement closed in 1969, but many residents chose to stay because it was their home. The state has guaranteed their tenancy for life.”
The Molokai people have always had a close relationship with the sea. This was evident in the 13th century when they innovated and used a version of aquaculture. At that time, they built and maintained 60 fishponds on the southern and southeastern coasts. The ponds were intended to provide a reliable supply of fish solely for the Hawaiian ali (chiefs). This practice continued for several centuries.
Tiani Puaa Kawaauhau, the executive director of Ka Honna Momona, which is responsible for the ponds, explains, “The ponds the ancients built were unique. They had semi-circular walls made from lava boulders and coral. A gate of woven branches was used to let small fish enter during high tides. Once through the gate, they were given a safe haven to feed on the nutrient-rich water. As they grew, they became too large to exit through the gate and were harvested responsibly. Over time, the original ponds deteriorated and only the remains of a few can be seen today.”
The organization is currently restoring three of these ponds to exacting standards. The largest is the Ali`l pond. It's approximately 16 acres in size and is located approximately one mile east of the city, Kaunaakakai.
Molokai has another distinction. It's the birthplace of the hula. I had the pleasure of meeting Tori Maliu. He's a member of the well-known dance company, Moana’s Hula Halau. He said “There isn’t an exact date for its origin. Oral traditions place it perhaps three centuries ago when a woman named La’ila’i settled and made her home at Ka’ana in the western mountains. She brought with her the art of the hula and introduced this unusual art form to the people. Her dancing influenced many to travel to Molokai from neighboring islands to behold the beauty of her dance.
“For five generations after the death of La’ila, the art of the hula was kept secret and was passed down to her descendants. During the fifth generation of the dancers, Laka was born into the La’ila’I clan and was taught the art of the dance by her older sister. Unlike family members before her, Laka chose to leave Molokai to spread the art of the hula throughout Hawaii. Up until recently, she was remembered as the first woman of the hula. She was really the second.”
Molokai has a few other places of special interest, My favorite is Papohaku Beach. It's located on the southern coast and is Hawaii’s longest white sand beach, measuring three miles in length. It's a beautiful spot and rarely visited by anyone. I enjoyed taking long strolls along the sand.
When I returned from my trip, friends would often ask, “What was Molokai like?” I told them it has much to offer visitors with its scenic attractions and places of historic significance. But, what impressed me the most were the Hawaiian people. They were warm and welcoming. I also experienced a feeling of peace, which is rare.
If you happen to have a “bucket list,” I suggest you add Molokai to it. You’ll be pleased you did.