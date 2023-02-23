Schyler Collins is among 1,000 high school juniors in the state who have been selected to attend the American Legion Boys and Girls State 86th session to be held at Sacramento State in June as Collins is going to represent Monache.
American Legion Boys & Girls State is considered to be one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school juniors.
Collins was selected by an interview committee from Terra Bella American Legion Post No. 779. Delegates are chosen based on leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service in their schools and community.
At American Legion Boys & Girls State, participants come together for an intense week of hands-on leadership and citizenship training which focuses on the structure of city, county and state governments. They engage in a mock legislature mirroring that of the State Legislature and other political activities such as running for office, electing officials, drafting and debating bills and making motions. Other activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, recreational activities, touring the State Capitol and meeting representatives.
A program of the American Legion, Boys State began in 1935 in Illinois to stress the importance and value of a democratic form of government and maintain an effort to preserve and perpetuate it. Expenses of attending the conference are paid for by Terra Bella American Legion Post No. 779.