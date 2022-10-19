The man who has been credited with helping to lead the city of Porterville through arguably one of its most difficult times in its history has been rewarded for the leadership he has provided.
Bryan Cogburn, who has served as the acting Porterville Fire Department Chief since November, 2021, has officially been named as the city's Fire Chief. During his time as interim chief, Cogburn has been praised for his leadership in helping his department and the city recover from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones and in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager John Lollis made the announcement Cogburn was officially named as fire chief at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. After the announcement, Cogburn received a standing ovation from the council members and those at the meeting.
Cogburn is the city's 10th fire chief in its history which he said “I take very seriously. I'm humbled and honored to be the next fire chief.
He added “making sure we meet the needs of the community and our firefighters is my goal moving forward into the future.”
With that Cogburn said he will be releasing shortly a community risk reduction and standards report that will cover potential threats to the fire department and how to meet the safety needs of the community. He's also working on a strategic plan for the department on how it will be operated over the next three to five years.
Cogburn replaces Dave LaPere, who has retired. “Chief LaPere is a mentor of mine and was a mentor of mine,” Cogburn said. “He's been an advocate of mine, my inspiration. I can't say enough good things about the man.
Upon LaPere's retirement, the city conducted an open recruitment for the fire chief position and stated, “Chief Cogburn best possess the necessary qualifications and experience for the position. While in the capacity of acting fire chief, Chief Cogburn provided strong leadership and direction for the Porterville Fire Department.”
While serving as acting fire chief, Cogburn has overseen other projects, including serving as the Strike Team Leader for the California Office of Emergency Services for wildfires. Cogburn is a Sierra High School graduate and he served on the Creek Fire. He said he was devastated to see the damage of the area where he went to school.
'Since his appointment as deputy fire chief in June 2021 and then acting fire chief in November 2021, Chief Cogburn has demonstrated extraordinary leadership through the recovery from the catastrophic Porterville Library fire in February 2020 and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and is recognized both regionally and statewide for his experience and knowledge of the fire service,” Lollis said. “The city of Porterville fortunate to have Chief Cogburn to serve as its next fire chief.”
“Brian is well-regarded in chief circles, they made that clear,” Lollis said at Tuesday's meeting. “Just can't speak enough to his qualifications and skills that he brings to the department.”
Cogburn has also been accepted into the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, Md. In which he will attend in 2023. He will be Tulare County's first fire chief to go through the academy's executive fire officer program.
Cogburn has almost 20 years of fire service experience and holds multiple fire service certificates. He earned a bachelor's in business administration from Fresno Pacific.
He began his career as a seasonal firefighter for CALFIRE in 2003. He worked his way up the ranks, joining the Hanford Fire Department in 2005 where he became an engineer. He became a captain with the Tulare Fire Department in 2013.
He joined the Porterville Fire Department in February, 2019 and became a battalion chief in the department. He eventually became deputy chief and acting chief before being officially named as fire chief.
“It is an exciting time for public safety in the city of Porterville,” Cogburn said. “With the ongoing support of the community and the City Council, we will continue to excel. I am grateful for this opportunity and honored to lead our department into the future.”
Cogburn also talked about the Serious Accident Review Team, SART, report that was done after the library fire which issued 27 findings and 90 recommendations. Cogburn said the department has begun to implement the majority of the recommendations and “continues toward achieving them.”
One of the SART recommendations the department has been able to meet is receiving a $1.5 million grant for the hiring of six more firefighters.
“Our firefighters continue to recover,” Cogburn said. He said “their well-being and mental health” will be something they will have to deal with “through the rest of their careers and the rest of their lives.”