William “Bill” Melton, born in 1936, truly understood what getting your hands dirty meant and was a man gifted in the restoration of wagons, buggys and coaches. He was a historian who helped to locate more than 100 unmarked graves of Civil War veterans throughout the Central Valley, and a man who loved discovering his genealogy and making furniture. Melton passed away in his home on August 11 at the age of 86.
During a Celebration of Life ceremony held in honor of Melton on Monday at the Porterville HIstorical Museum, a large number of people from across the country gathered to remember Melton’s life and share their fondest memories of him among each other over sandwiches and cookies.
As guests approached the entrance to the museum on Monday, they were greeted with a coach that had a memorial wreath emblazoned with Melton’s name. A memorial book was available for visitors to sign, as well as a remembrance table that had photo albums and a few of Melton’s antique woodworking hand tools on display.
Melton was well known for finding the unmarked graves of Civil War veterans in the Central Valley
“He did Civil War genealogy, finding Civil War veterans in the Central Valley,” said Kathy Ogden, Melton’s daughter. “I think he helped to find over 150 of them. He would do complete genealogies on the ones he found and if they had any relatives he could find he would give them a copy of that.”
Billy Ogden, Melton’s son-in-law, said if the found Civil War veteran didn't have a headstone, Melton would work with Washington D.C., to get the veteran a headstone.
Melton was far more than just a Civil War historian however. Kathy described her father as a master woodworker and elaborated on her father’s love for working on stagecoaches.
“Someone had given him this pile of junk,” said Kathy. “He put it all together and it was all downhill, or uphill, from there.”
The Ogdens said Melton was constantly honing his craft by studying and watching videos on the internet to continue improving his skills.
“Some of the coaches he worked on are the ones in the Rose Parade, the two big black coaches he put back together,” said Billy. “He put a chuck wagon together for the Buffalo Soldiers and they were going to exhibit it at Disneyland for a few weeks. They kept it for months.”
Kathy reminisced on memories of camping with her family as a kid, one of her favorite things to do with her father growing up, and spending time in what her father referred to as “The Museum,” the space where he kept all the tools of his trades.
“In our backyard in Hawthorne, California, dad built what he called The Museum where all his tools are,” said Kathy. “That was interesting in a suburban neighborhood.”
Melton’s grandchildren, Sarah and James Amundsen, made the trip to Porterville from out of state to honor and remember their grandfather at the museum.
Sarah, who said she always thought her grandpa was magic for making his grandkids special toys and mementos from scratch, also spoke fondly of her time in “The Museum” where her grandfather let her test her hand at woodwork a time or two.
“I made this little wood turned spindle and I was so proud of myself and before I left he showed me all these tiny bowls he woodturned on the same table,” said Sarah. “Of course I just thought that was the coolest experience. You know, it was just stuff like that. Grandpa was always like you can do whatever you want, you can make whatever you want. He was always my inspiration for my creativity.”
She said she had weekly phone conversations with Melton where she shared her project ideas and he clued her in on how to complete them.
“I called him every week,” said Sarah. “I’m going to miss talking to him. He was always the one I told about wild projects I wanted to do, hobby ideas I had, so it will be hard not having him to talk to every week.”
James said when he thinks about his grandfather, he always visualizes him in his workshop.
“He just loved showing us stuff and sharing the joy he had with everybody else,” said James.