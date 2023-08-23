Despite rain showers from Hurricane Hillary the benefit for the local Spay and Neuter Clinic was held, rain or shine, Saturday in the lovely tree covered garden courtyard at Nuckols Ranch.
The many linen tables were all set up, drawing prizes were set up, and then the rain came, so organizers had to scramble so all the fabulous gift donations, tables, silverware, and flower arrangements could be placed under cover so they didn't get ruined.
Then there was a let up and all could be arranged and laid out before the guests arrived.
Volunteers Shannon Corbit, Donna Grigsby, Sierra Anderson, and Mariah Bailey helped organize the benefit and gave the presentations during the evening.
There was marvelous entertainment by Patti Torrey and the Irregulars Band singing favorites like Under the Boardwalk, Stand By Me, Stay With Me, and other great tunes in the West Coast swing music genre.
Between 180 to 200 people were expected at the benefit and the crowd turnout didn't disappoint.
Nuckols Ranch prepared a variety of lasagna and fixings.
The donations and gift baskets for the drawing were an incredible sight to see. Some of the drawing donations were: a large flat screen TV, a fabulous dog painting, 3 bicycles donated by Porterville Animal Shelter and a large dog gift basket, gifts from Lindsay Vet Hospital, Sierra Veterinary Clinic, Henderson Veterinary, Debbie's K-9 Grooming, Hope for Porterville Cats, a marvelous drawing prize from Eagle Mountain Casino for a family, David Horowitz Jewelry and Setton Pistachio, to name a few. There were so many, there were too many to mention, plus gift baskets from individual donors.
People were thrilled to look at all the items and pick out what they wanted, and after dinner and after all the presentations took place the drawing commenced after much anticipation. And there were many happy people who received great drawing prizes.
Katy Richardson sat with a bunch of friends, enjoying the camaraderie and music. "This is a really good cause benefiting the Spay and Neuter Clinic," she said, "and its a great turnout here at Nuckols Ranch. Everyone should spay and neuter their pets."
Hector and Julie Moreno enjoyed the evening. And Hector commented the entire community benefits when people spay and neuter their pets. Everyone benefits at the end of the day, when the dog and cat population is controlled, and that reduces the neglected animals on the streets.
"We've taken in 5 or 6 cats, and have spayed the females," said Hector. "If there was an incentive for, or allies to take in feral cats and kittens in the community, we'd make great strides in the cause.
It's a community and civic responsibility to help these animals."
Animal Services Supervisor Erika Jiron said she thought it was wonderful they were going to recognize people who greatly help in the animal community. Erika was there with her husband David, and family, as well as Lily Rodriguez and her family.
Surprise recognition and awards during the evening went Doris Mullen whom Corbit thanked her warmly for her dedication and work trapping feral cats, caring for them, spaying and neutering them, and helping keep the population down.
Petra Janney of Amelia Air, is a pilot who has flown dogs to rescues across the country, and she was given an award and recognized. She and has always been available to Corbit, and Porterville Animal Services, and Corbit said she's been an amazing help transporting rescued dogs to their new homes. "We love her and her group. Thank you Petra."
Fran Stoner was recognized and received an award for her volunteer work as a dog rescuer and foster home. She has taken dogs to be rehomed and driven them out of state. She has taken in dogs that were sick, injured, and old. Corbit said when Stoner moves she'll be losing an amazing local dog rescuer and friend. "She's been an inspiration to me and many. She's also rescued feral cats. She's been the best rescue partner ever, and I'm going to miss her."
Erika Jiron and Lily Rodriguez from Porterville Animal Services spoke to Cindy Gonzalez, Augie's wife, and his parents Augustin Gonzalez Sr. and Linda Gonzalez. About the late Augie Gonzalez, who was the former Porterville Animal Control Supervisor they said they all had their stories. They said never knew a stranger, and was beloved by the community.
After the recognition and reading of a plaque, one plaque was given to Cindy, and another plaque to Augie's parents.
They read the award plaque which read, "Unforgettable. The Gonzalez family. In recognition of Augie Gonzalez. A leader and role model to many. A ordinary man that did extraordinary things. His kindness and selflessness has left a mark on all that had the pleasure of knowing him."
After dinner and the awards the drawing prizes were called out by Mariah Bailey and there were lots of happy prize winners in the crowd. Jolene Huckaby of Hope for Porterville Cats won some nice bicycles.
Carol Newkirk from Unity K 9 Express Rescue and Outreach won a large prize of a dog crate, dog bed, toys, and much more. She was thrilled. In the next minute she won another dog related gift basket.
She spoke about her organization. "One of the biggest things in Kern County is they don't have space for all the dogs, and they get euthanized. So our rescue in 2022 we sent out 1,605 dogs out of state to Humane Societies and other rescues.
“This is a wonderful benefit for the clinic and the turnout is marvelous. So many outstanding raffle prizes. I'm so happy to got the dog crate and dog home. They will be put to use immediately."
Newkirk explained that she drives from Taft once or twice a month to the Spay and Neuter Clinic in Porterville to have dogs fixed.
The Spay and Neuter Clinic is located at 1315 West Olive, Porterville.