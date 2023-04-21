At its meeting on Tuesday, the Porterville City Council authorized an historic agreement for the Provision of Recycled Water and Provisional Domestic Water for The Tule River Tribe Development Project, better known as the new Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
The casino opened on Wednesday and will have its grand opening on May 9.
The development of the 40-acre, multi-phase, casino-resort project required the development of an additional water supply to offset any new demands on the city’s current water supply. In order to establish terms and conditions, the city and Tribe entered into a Development and Reimbursement Agreement for the development and construction of the new water supply, a Tertiary Wastewater plant.
Mayor Martha A. Flores and Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron signed the agreement at Tuesday's council meeting, which establishes the terms of use of both potable and recycled water for the first dual-plumbed facility in Tulare County. The agreement also addresses proper water recycling cross-connection and controls to ensure the complete separation of the recycled and potable water systems to be in full compliance with the state requirements.
The development of the new Eagle Mountain Casino has been a tremendous collaboration between the city and the Tribe,” the city of Porterville stated.
The city and Tribe are jointly funding the $13 million tertiary wastewater plant. The city, using Certificate of Participation bonds, will pay for two-thirds of the cost of the plant and the Tribe will pay for one-third. The plant is near completion.
The plant will help address any potential water issues, provide recycled water to irrigate the nearby 100-acre Porterville Sports Complex and the casino’s landscaping and for other non-potable water uses, replacing potable water previously used to irrigate the Sports Complex and allocate it to the Casino for potable purposes.
“The recycled water facility plant will include the ability for expansion, which will better serve the city’s residents,” the city of Porterville stated.
The city added the plant will also help it abide by the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act which limits the city’s use of groundwater both for current use by its residents, as well as for future development.