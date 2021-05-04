Murry Park's city pool will open on Memorial Day weekend with a free swim night on opening day.
The city pool will open on May 28 with a free swim night sponsored by Step Up.
No admission fees will be charged as there will be two sessions held, on from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the other from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The pool will be open again following COVID guidelines as a maximum 140 people will be allowed at the pool during each session.
Reservations are recommended for each session. Reservations can be made two days in advance at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/citypool.cfm#Reservations
The pool will be open seven days a week throughout the summer beginning on May 28. Cost after May 28 will be $1 for children 12 and under and $2 for adults.
From May 29 through 31 sessions will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30. From June 1 through 4 sessions will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Then beginning on June 5, the permanent schedule will stay in place through September 6. Monday through Friday there will be sessions from noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:50 to 3:20, 3:50 to 5:20 and 6:30 to 8. On weekends there will be sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30.
Temperature checks will be done on all those who enter the facility and the pool will be disinfected between sessions.
POOL PARTIES
The city pool can also be rented this summer for parties of up to 100 people. Rentals will be available from June 5 through August 29 on Saturdays and Sundays.
The pool will be available for parties from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5 to 8. The cost is $85 an hour and the pool must be rented for a minimum of two hours.
Reservations can be made at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-porterville/catalog by clicking on Facilities and Murry Park. Reservations can also be at the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services office at Centennial Plaza, 15 E. Thurman Avenue, suite A. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Early reservations are advised as available time slots are limited.
This year the pool features a renovated pool pavilion that's included with the rental for parties and features a shaded structure with benches and tables and a barbecue grill.
SWIM LESSONS
Swim lessons will also be offered at the pool. Classes are divided by age and skill level and are taught by a certified Red Cross instructor. The schedule for classes is as follows:
June 7-18, June 21-July 2, July 5-15 and July 19-30. All classes will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.
Classes are held Monday through Friday for two weeks. Cost is $36 per session. There will be a maximum of 10 per session.
Register online at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-porterville/catalog Registration will be taken on a first come, first serve basis and early registration is advised.
Sessions will include water babies (ages 1-2), “Mommy and Me;” tiny tots, ages 2-3; competitive strokes; and diving.
LAP SWIM, WATER AEROBICS
Those who want to swim laps and participate in water aerobics at the pool will be able to do so beginning in June.
Water aerobics will be held from 6 to 7 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost is $3 per person, per class.
Lap swimming will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 to 9:45 Monday through Friday. Cost is $3 per session. Lane availability will be limited due to COVID guidelines.
Reservations are required for lap swimming and water aerobics.
For more information, call (559) 791-7695.