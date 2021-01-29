he City of Porterville is putting 12 new electric micro-transit vans into service for on-demand, curb-to-curb service as part of its TransPort program.
The city's TransPort program is a shuttle service that provides the community with on-demand public transportation, taking those who use the service to their desired location.
The vans are being provided by Lightning eMotors, a company in Loveland, Colo., that provides zero emission vehicles for commercial use. City of Porterville Transit Administrator Richard Tree continues to be recognized in his efforts to provide zero-emission vehicles for the community and is known throughout California and Nevada for his work.
The zero-emission vehicles are being used to improve air quality and to lower greenhouse gas emissions and will help the City of Porterville reach its sustainability goals. The 12 vehicles will begin to be used for on-demand rides in May as Porterville continues in its effort to use electric vans to help replace services provided by larger buses. The vans meet ADA requirements with wheel-chair lifts.
Residents will be able to use an app to use the vans for the on-demand, curb-to-curb service. “We look forward to serving our residents with quiet, zero-emission passenger vans,” Tree said. “Air quality is top of mind in Porterville and throughout California. Our choice of battery-electric vehicles aligns with our mission of improving air quality and reducing our carbon footprint, while lowering costs at the same time.”
The vans are built on Ford Transit 350 HD chassis and are upfitted by NorCal Vans/Driverge of Chico, Calif., with various customizations.
Porterville configured its zero-emission Lightning Electric Transit Vans with seats for seven passengers and a wheelchair securement area. The vans have 86 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity with a range of 120 miles. The vans can be charged in just over an hour by a 50-kW DC fast charger.
Fully owned by the City of Porterville, the new vans were partially funded with special funding from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The voucher program reduces the upfront cost of advanced zero-emission fleet vehicles and requires manufacturers to have CARB and HVIP certification to participate.
The City of Porterville offers its on-demand curb-to-curb, ride-hailing service for $3 to its residents.
“Our Lightning Electric Transit 350HD passenger van is ideally suited to the emerging micro-transit model,” said Tim Reeser, chief executive officer of Lightning eMotors. “Our vehicles are produced in a modular configuration to support features such as wheelchair lifts, aftermarket HVAC systems, and third-party seating configurations. The combination of performance and range, as well as the quiet and smooth passenger experience that comes from riding in a battery-electric vehicle, all contribute to making it a great choice for door-to-door transit.”
The city will also be able to monitor the location of the vans and their state of battery charge. “The City of Porterville’s new electric vans have telematics software that provide drivers real-time range, diagnostics, and efficiency data,” Reeser said. “We integrated the telematics software that the city is using from ViriCiti with Lightning Analytics, our cloud-based analytics system that provides predictive maintenance, route scoring, range analysis, driver behavior, and geofencing for maximum range and efficiency.”
“The sophisticated data capture and analysis provided by the telematics software is key,” Tree said. “Being able to monitor the batteries in real time and understanding how long it’s going to take to charge back up is extremely important to ensure that we operate the transit service efficiently.”
Tree added residents should be able to expect to receive a ride in under 15 minutes in the TransPort system.
To learn more, visit the City of Porterville’s transit website at www.ridept.com.
Those who want to learn more about the city's effort to provide energy efficient public transportation can participate in the Kern Council Governments' TRANSITions 2021 Transit Webinar: City of Porterville Leads the Charge! Porterville City Council members and city officials will participate in the webinar.
Those who participate in the seminar will go on a site tour and ride-along on an electric bus. They will see how public charging stations support local business and the public. City officials will also talk about their vision to improve the community's air quality and economy.
To register for the webinar go to http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=wqyuqpuab&oeidk=a07ehinn5pdf362fafb