The City of Porterville continues to be actively engaged in a “flood fight” as it put it as it continues to deal with the damage that was caused by the recent flooding.
Over the last several weeks, the city of Porterville has been actively engaged in the protection and reinforcement of structures along the Tule River. With the Declaration of Local Emergency approved on March 13, which remains in effect, the city activated its Emergency Operations Center, EOC, staffed with personnel from each city department, working 24/7 to coordinate and support efforts primarily between Fire, Police and Public Works. The city partnered with several agencies, including the County of Tulare, Cal OES and Cal Fire Tulare Unit in a unified command for the incident.
“Working alongside these agencies has helped streamline communication, increase efficiency, and facilitate resource allocation to best assist, protect and support the community,” the city stated.
“Throughout this incident, city staff has been innovative and resourceful in the successful prevention of hundreds of homes from being flooded.”
The city added Public Works Department staff has worked “tirelessly over the past several weeks to preserve life and property. The staff has been working day and night to monitor and maintain the waterways and working alongside the City’s Public Safety personnel to keep local residents and property safe.
“While the efforts and preventative measures taking place aren’t always seen, city staff has been working hard and diligently to mitigate the situation.”
The city added historic river flows are expected to last through the fall so city staff will continue to remove debris from the river and reinforce the riverbanks within the city.
“Runoff from the melting snowpack is expected to bring a cascade of rushing water from the Sierra Nevada over the next several months,” the city stated.
The city added due to the erosion of the riverbanks and the expected snow melt, the Mandatory Evacuation Order along the banks of the Tule River, which means no on will be allowed along the river within the city limits, remains in effect and will continue to be enforced.