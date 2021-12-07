The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is again giving the community to show its holiday spirit by holding its second annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest.
The contest invites community members to deck their walls, rooftops, doors, and yards with the brightest of lights. Prizes will be awarded to the top winners.
Homes will be judged on visual impact, creativity/ innovation, use of space, incorporation of a
theme, and cohesiveness. "Judges Choice" will be awarded to first, second and third place based on the criteria. "People's Choice" will be determined by photo submissions from the contestants and the most by the public.
The deadline to enter the contest is December 18 and there's no cost to register. Just visit the
City of Porterville website to sign up.
A complete map and the photo submissions will also be available on the City of Porterville website, www.ci.porterville.ca.us, so residents can travel around and check out the decorated homes in the surrounding community.
For more information, visit the City of Porterville website or call (559) 791-7695. Follow Parks
and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.