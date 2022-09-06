The Porterville City Council should approve proceeding with the design work for the Fourth Street Community Center and Park at its next meeting.
The project is among a number of parks, trails and events the council will consider as part of its consent calendar at its meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with oral communications with the swearing in of Don Weyhrauch as the newest council member.
The council will then go into closed session and is schedule to return to open session after which it will eventually take up its consent calendar.
The city has received a $7.8 million state grant and a $367,500 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the development of the Fourth Street project to be developed at the southeast corner of Fourth and Henderson.
Ten firms applied to do the design for the project and the highest scoring firms out of a possible 30 points were RRM Design Group with 26.4 points and Johnson Favaro with 25.5 points. The council will consider continuing negotiations with RRM Design Group and Johnson Favaro on the design of the project.
The project will include a community center that will include a gym and could include other features such as a running track, a mini-pitch-mini sports field, a challenge obstacle course, splash bad, fitness equipment, an art wall, a picnic shelter, a playground and a pump track that can be used by both skateboarders and BMX bicyclists.
SANTA FE BYWAY
The Fourth Street Community Center and Park will be located along the Santa Fe Byway and the council will also consider with proceeding with the design of that trail as part of its consent calendar. The city has received a $3.61 million Clean California grant for the development of the trail, formerly known as the Rails to Trails Parkway.
The design portion of the project from the grant will cost close to $670,000. The council will consider and agreement with 4Creeks, Incorporated to design the trail.
PIONEER DAYS
As part of its consent calendar the council will approve street closures in the area around City Hall that will pave the way for the first full-fledged Pioneer Days to be held in three years.
The City of Porterville will hold Pioneer Days presented by Boot Barn, a fundraiser for the Zalud House, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday October 8 at Centennial Park and on Main Street between the park and City Hall. It will be the first time a full Pioneer Days will be held since 2019.
The event had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Due to the COVID pandemic only the Pioneer Days Pageant was held.
It was also planned for the Rib Cook-Off to be held as a drive-thru event at the Porterville Sports Complex, but the cook-off was also canceled.
But the event will return in full this year with the Pioneer Days Pageant, the Rib Cook-Off and all the traditional activities and booths that have been featured at the event in recent years, including, of course, the live shootout on Main Street.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
As part of its consent calendar, the council will also approve the Central California Family Crisis Center's 22nd annual Candlelight Vigil in support of domestic violence victims. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. October 20 at Centennial Park.
The community is welcome to participate in the event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and to view the “Clothesline Art Project” while listening to light music. The event will feature a resource fair and art exhibit from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Candlelight Vigil ceremony will officially begin at 630.
In an effort to be trauma informed, CCFCC is asking for the community's assistance in collecting names of family members or friends whose lives were taken by intimate partner violence. The names will be used at the Candlelight Vigil Ceremony and event program in commeration.
To submit a name for the event or for more information on the “Clothesline Art Project,” contact Kayla Kelley, kkelley@ccfamilycrisis.org or Andrea Morales, amorales@ccfamilycrisis.org.