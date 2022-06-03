nursery to be established in the city.
As a scheduled matter the Porterville City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approving a conditional use permit for Sunburst Packing Company to develop a nursery at 180 South E. Street at its next meeting. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In November the Project Review Committee reviewed the application for the development of a nursery for Sunburst Packing Company last November. Sunburst Packing is proposing to use its existing facility of about 53,700-plus square feet for a nursery with the potential for indoor and outdoor growing areas. The facility was previously used for the operation of a packing facility for citrus.
The site plan identifies indoor growing areas within the preexisting buildings, with one building having 13,400 square feet of main floor area and 13,400 square feet of basement floor area. Another building has 4,800 square feet and third building has 5,600 square feet of floor area. The site plan also includes a fourth building with 10,400-plus square feet of floor area as an open loading area for the operation.
There's a fifth building with 2,500-plus square feet and a sixth building with 3,600-square feet for storage areas.
In addition to the preexisting buildings being proposed to be used as a nursery, the applicant proposes the use of a newly constructed shade structure as an outdoor grow area of nearly 50,000 square feet. The operation would consist of growing the plants in the outdoor grow area during the majority of the year in which the plants would only be transferred into the indoor grow buildings during winter. The shade structure requires a building permit.
Following the PRC meeting, staff conducted a walkthrough of the facility on December 3, 2021. During the tour of the facility, staff noticed un-permitted improvements had been made to the facility to the point of causing concern for the structural integrity of the structure. On December 23, a first Notice and Order was issued requiring that the facility be inspected by a structural engineer.
On January 19 staff was informed the facility wasn't safe to occupy. On January 21, it was stated one building was unsafe to occupy.
On April 13 staff met with the applicant and reviewed the requirements for the project. On April 20 a building permit application was submitted and a permit was issued on April 22 to make required temporary improvements.
On April 24 temporary occupancy was issued for the building. The draft conditions of approval of the CUP include provisions requiring the applicant to submit plans and apply for building permits to ensure the un-permitted improvements meet all standards, including the shade structure to be used for the outdoor growing area.
Additionally, the draft conditions of approval includes a provision for a semi- annual inspection by the Building and Fire Departments of the facility. City staff has recommended the Conditional Use Permit be approved subject to the conditions of approval.
CITY'S POPULATION
On January 1, 2022 the state certified Porterville's population as 62,345. After it was originally thought this was a substantial increase in the city's population over the past year, it was actually a slight decrease.
On January 1, 2021 the population for the city of Porterville was estimated to be 59,491. But a recently revised estimate had the city's population at 62,515 for 2021. So it's now estimated the city's population has declined by 170 over the last year.
State figures show Tulare County's population increased slightly over the past year from 474,032 to 475,014. Visalia's population increased from 141,279 to 142,091 and Tulare's population increased from 69,220 to 69,462. Lindsay's population decreased from 12,624 to 12,566.
As part of its consent calendar the council should authorize Mayor Martha A. Flores to sign off on the state certification of the city's population.
WATER TREATMENT REPAIR COMPLETE
GSE Construction has completed the repairs of Digesters 2 and 3 at the city's water treatment facility. The steel dome covers on both the digesters were damaged and an obsolete heat exchanger and digester gas flare were also replaced.
Total cost of the project was expected to be nearly $2.7 million. The project was funded by the Wastewater Treatment Facility Capital Reserve funds.
Total cost of the project was nearly $300,000 less than expected as the total cost of the project was a little more than $2.4 million. As part of its consent calendar the council should accept the project as complete.
SEWER PROJECT
While the wastewater treatment repairs came under budget, which has been the case with a number of projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, that was not the case with a proposed sewer project.
It was expected the Island Annexation Sewer Project for Area 457 which covers Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east would cost less than $1.4 million. But the lowest bid for the project came from Fresno's Bill Nelson Construction at $1.8 million.
With construction contingency and management costs total cost of the project will be more than $2.1 million. It's the City Council's policy to reject bids that are 10 percent more than the projected cost.
But the council again as it has to do on several other projects will have to decide if it will accept the current low bid even though it well exceeds to projected cost. City staff reported while favorable bids may be received if the project is re-bid, the chance of that in the current market is small and delays could jeopardize funding for the project.
City staff has recommended the council award the bid to Bill Nelson Construction and the council will consider the bid as a scheduled matter. Funding from the project will come from Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation.
LIBRARY ADVERTISING
As part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve advertising to be placed on the city's buses to advertise the opening of the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet which is scheduled this month. The temporary library will replace the library that was destroyed in the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones until the permanent library can be completed.
The bus advertisement will run from July 1 to December 31. Cost will be almost $6,200. The Friends of the Library will pay for $3,000 and the rest will come from the library's general fund account.
HOUSING GRANTS
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider approving the allocation of grants from the state's Permanent Local Housing Allocation program for affordable housing and to assist the homeless. Turning Point of Central California would receive nearly $133,200 for the city's Navigation Center, just more than $144,000 for emergency housing and $53,275 for Casa de Robles permanent supportive housing program. The Central California Family Crisis Center would also receive $175,100.