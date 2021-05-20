Porterville City Council approved the addition of a new 40-hour Deputy Fire Chief position and six firefighters to the Porterville Fire Department during Tuesday’s regular scheduled meeting. The hiring of the six new firefighters is recommended upon the announcement of a grant award expected in early Fall.
Porterville Fire Department’s reorganization was prompted by the release of an investigation report on the Feb. 18, 2020 catastrophic Porterville Library fire which took the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones and destroyed the library.
The report, which included 27 items in the Findings and Recommendations chapter, took more than nine months and more than 1,000 hours of personnel time to complete and included recommendations by multi-agency SART — Serious Accident Review Team.
SART pointed out the Porterville Fire Department didn't meet the minimum staffing levels as outlined by NFPA — National Fire Protection Association. SART also reported a Fire Chief can't effectively oversee both the administrative duties and the emergency operations of a fire department concurrently, and recommended the Porterville Fire Department increase staffing by six new firefighting positions and a new chief officer position allowing for the recommended minimum staffing of 16 personnel on scene within the first 10 minutes.
Funding for the six new firefighter positions would be provided by SAFER — Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — grant for the first three years. The application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency was submitted in April. After that, funding would be proposed to be appropriated through Measure I funds, a sales tax hike to fund fire and safety approved by Porterville in 2018.
Porterville Fire Department’s addition of staffing was voted upon and passed as part of the Council’s consent calendar. There was no discussion on the item on Tuesday.
Also passed as part of the consent calendar was a request by 2X Promotions to host recreational motorcycling races during the weekend of June 12-13 at Porterville OHV Park. Overnight camping at the facility during the event was also approved.
In addition, a giant check of $4,456.83 was presented to the City of Porterville by the Children of First Responders in partnership with Stafford’s Chocolates and Girl Scout Troop 7003 Tuesday during the Oral Communications segment immediately after the meeting was called to order.
Eight children walked to the podium and several of them addressed the Council, thanking them, thanking Stafford’s Chocolates and Gift Scout Troop 7003, and mentioning they already have a couple of additional ideas on what to do after the mural and honor bench in honor of Figueroa and Jones are completed. They presented City Mayor Monte Reyes and Porterville Fire Department Chief David LaPere with a giant check. A total of $12,980.85 has been raised.
“I just hope you guys can see the smile on my face,” LaPere said from under his mask. “It’s awfully nice of you. That’s why we need young citizens like yourself, and if you can’t see the smile, here it is. Good job. Congratulations on what you do and what you stand for.”