It's not how you start. It's how you finish. And Citrus High School principal Apolinar Marroquin made it clear the CHS Class of 2023 finished strong.
That was the theme of Citrus High's Commencement on Thursday. “This is your night,” Marroquin told the graduating seniors.
“You guys did it. It's not how you start. It's how you finish. Way to finish strong. On behalf of the Citrus staff we love you and we are proud of you.”
That was also a them of the night Cougar proud. Marroquin made his pride in being Citrus High's principal when he stated in his welcome he was the principal of “The Citrus High School.”
Throughout his welcome Marroquin periodically translated his remarks in Spanish. He also made it a point to acknowledge families and loved ones who made it possible for the seniors to graduate.
“Tonight is about giving gratitude to our loved ones and celebrate this accomplishment. Without your unconditional love and support today would not be possible.”
He also thanked the Citrus staff for their “compassion and commitment” and added they had a willingness to “welcome, lift and love our students.”
Marroquin also thanked two Citrus teachers who are retiring after 30-plus years, Robert Vehrs and Steve Curbow. He said they “helped start the tradition” and laid the foundation for what Citrus has now become.
A school that has been recognized at the state level as a California Continuation Educators Association Model School and also earning the Exemplary School Program award for the CHS Advisory Program.
But Marroquin stressed the night was about the graduates. In his welcome he talked about how the ceremony was a time to celebrate “this proud moment.”
While acknowledging the graduates made “many, many mistakes” he noted they were able to overcome their mistakes. “These students have overcome a lot of challenges to be here tonight,” he said.
The ceremony began in the CHS courtyard that was packed with family, friends and loved ones with the Citrus graduates proceeding to the stage and the pride shown by everyone and the graduates was palpable. Citrus Dean of Counseling Gerardo Abrica then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
After Marroquin's welcome there was the presentation of scholarships to a number of students and the Tule River Tribal Council also recognized two students, Gregory Franco and Herminia Tovar.
After those presentations it was then time for the tradition of allowing the Citrus teachers to present their students and read a narrative on each student when the students received their diploma.
“We have a special tradition here at Citrus,” Marroquin said, adding “and we take great pride” in the tradition when commenting on having the teachers introduce their students when they received their diplomas.
One by one the graduates were introduced to receive their diplomas and the teachers talked about the goals the seniors had. There were graduates who planned to join the Army or Navy.
There were graduates who were among the first or the first from their family to graduate from high school. One graduate was a SCICON counselor.
There were graduates who planned on attending Porterville College, College of the Sequoias or a trade school.
And among the professions the graduates planned to pursue included being a highway patrol officer, a registered nurse, an EMT, a carpenter, an electrician and a realtor.
All professions that allow a society to function that keep a society strong. Citrus Strong.