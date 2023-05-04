Besides receiving the official Model School Plaque, at the State Regional Awards Ceremony for being a model school, Citrus High School also earned the Exemplary School Program award for the CHS Advisory Program, and CHS principal Apolinar Marroquin received the 2023 Administrator of the Year for Region 3.
CHS has earned 3 prestigious and well-deserved state level awards.
Marroquin gathered with school staff under the trees in the school quad on Wednesday to celebrate. "First of all I want to thank our whole staff, but I know that some weren't on campus and have returned to be here. I wanted to make sure we were all here to celebrate. Some got to celebrate with the PUSD district office and got to celebrate with the board with our banners, some of us got to go to San Diego and celebrate at the CCEA conference. And get recognition on the ship and on stage.
“We received the California Continuation Educators Association Model School recognition for CHS. But this was truly a family award and a team award. This award started in 2016, some of you had this vision and this plan going out to the model schools and we've just continued the tradition since 2016 when CHS received the Model School Award.
I want to thank PUSD Board member Donna Berry, for being here, thank you (PUSD public information officer) Jason Pommier on behalf of the school district we've had a lot of positive publicity going back a couple of months ago and got notified, it was on the press release, it was on the county.”
There are more than 430 continuation high schools in California and Citrus and Lindsay's John J. Cairns were two of only 37 to be named as model schools in the state.
“This year our advisory program was recognized as exemplary,” Marroquin said. “We've continued to use that plan in our exemplary advisory program thanks to our staff and team, the teachers put together and and advisory program that would help the whole child. The award goes to the whole team, and the credit goes to you.
“This is when we get to see the fruits of our labors, that is truly game changing. It changes lives. Over 70 students will go on to graduate in 2023 and received their diplomas.” Marroquin added they have received the culture and the culture and vision established by the staff and previous principal Scott Braden.
It's the third time Citrus has been honored as a model continuation school as it was last honored in 2020.
Citrus and John J. Cairns will retain the honor as a model continuation school for the next three years. And they are the only model schools in Tulare County.
Berry said she loves celebrations, and CHS is so deserving. "They have worked so hard to change the climate at Citrus, and they have faculty that want to be here and work together as a team for the benefit of our students' success. Its been a good team and they've worked very well together. It's Mr. Marroquin's second year, and he and the school staff are so deserving of the three State awards."
Marroquin was nominated for the 2023 Administrator of the Year Region 3 Award by the CEA Teachers Group, said Jerry Abrica, CHS Dean. "Being nominated by your peers for that award, says a lot."
Abrica spoke in front of the school staff and other guests, and said it all comes down to the team working together, and he said, "Mr. Marroquin, was the first administrator who wanted to bring up his whole staff to receive the 'administrator' award, because he said, he only received it because of the team effort."
Abrica said because CHS received the Model School award andMarroquin received his award at the same time, it's a prestigious recognition and achievement.
“This is an amazing school that the kids built," said Mirella Colunga, who worked as the principal's secretary at CHS for 18 years.
"My award was the icing on the cake," said Marroquin, "Thank you to the PUSD District office, and the Board for their continued support which makes it possible for our staff and school to provide the needed support to the Citrus family and students.
“They have given us the flexibility and freedom to hire staff, build programs, and create opportunities for the students. Thank you."