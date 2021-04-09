Circle J-Norris Ranch to hold wildflower walk Saturday
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Rangel new principal at Burton Middle School
- Smoke reports continue in Castle Fire area
- Three PC students earn Phi Beta Kappa, among top students in state
- Circle J-Norris Ranch to hold wildflower walk Saturday
- City moving forward with fireworks ordinance
- One killed in crash at Highway 190 and Road 208
- Students return to SCICON for first time in more than a year
- Local Sports Roundup
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagle Is Landing: Eagle Mountain Casino groundbreaking Tuesday
- Betting On The Future: Tule River Tribe and EMC celebrate Groundbreaking for casino to be relocated held
- Life full of service: Community leader Grace Munoz Rios dies
- Tulare County should be in orange tier Tuesday
- Jehovah's Witnesses go year without knocking on doors
- Tulare County maintains potential orange tier standards
- PC Foundation Swap Meet Reopening April 10
- Pop-up drive-in movies to be held April 24
- South County man convicted of rape, child molestation
- Drive-in movies, fireworks on council agenda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Nov 15
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2