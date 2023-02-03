The abundant rain, which drenched California several weeks ago, has produced a rare learning opportunity for Tulare County students. The vernal pools at the Circle J-Norris Ranch field study site are now full.
Amanda Driver, lead teacher at Circle J, is encouraging teachers to contact her to arrange a visit to the field study site. Students of all ages — from elementary through community college — are welcome to attend and utilize available lessons or work with Driver to create research of their own.
Another way teachers can enjoy the learning opportunities at Circle J-Norris Ranch is by registering to attend the annual Field Science Day on Friday, February 17. The Field Science Day is open middle and high school and community college students. At the event, students will conduct original research and collect data on vernal pool ecosystems, measure water levels, and monitor the animals that depend on the pools.
For more information about Circle J-Norris Ranch, a program of SCICON visit tcoe.org/CircleJ.
To register for the Field Science Day, contact Amanda Driver at circlej@tcoe.org or (559) 539-2263.