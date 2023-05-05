Circle J-Norris Ranch is seeking applications from high school students who want to serve as research technicians in June.
Up to 15 students may be selected to help establish research plots for the program’s Long-Term Oak Forest Inventory — an ongoing project that serves both Tulare County students and researchers within the University of California system.
Under the supervision of Lead Teacher Amanda Driver, students will work five hours each day June 5-8 using GPS coordinates to locate, mark, verify, and label study plots on the ranch. The internship pays $250 per student.
High school students interested in applying for a research technician internship are encouraged to email a letter of interest to Amanda Driver at circlej@tcoe.org. The deadline to apply is May 19.
The Circle J-Norris Ranch is the field study site of SCICON and home to the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station.