Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana will continue its 95th year of Cinco de Mayo fiestas this weekend.
Porterville Unified School District Folklorico Dance instructor John Gonzales II is this year's Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal. The Cinco de Mayo Parade will be held in downtown Porterville at 10 a.m. Saturday. The theme of this year's Cinco de Mayo Parade is “Reflect on the Past, Embrace the Future.”
The weekend will conclude with the Fiesta Dominguera from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Park. The free event will feature music, numerous live bands, food and family games. A soccer tournament is planed for this weekend at Veterans Park as well.
In addition along with the parade DÍA DE LOS NIÑOS/ DÍA DE LOS LIBROS will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Centennial Park.
DÍA DE LOS NIÑOS/ DÍA DE LOS LIBROS will feature storytelling, face painting, games, information booths, a balloon artist and a drawing in which those drawn must be present in order to win. The event is free. Día is a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. The event is designed to expose children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures.
Landing 13 will also be providing its Cinco de Mayo hangout from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a car show that will showcase classic and modified vehicles in the parking lot at Hockett Street and Mill Avenue adjacent to Landing 13. There will also be music and of course food.