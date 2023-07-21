Jordan Church had been here before so she was determined to take advantage of that experience to make sure she improved on last year's finish.
The Butterfield Charter High School graduate did just that, finishing 16th out of 151 shooters in light rifle at the National High School Finals Rodeo this week in Gillette, Wyo.
It was the third time Church had qualified for nationals in light rifle. Church qualified for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo as an eighth grader.
This is the second straight year she qualified for the NHSFR as she qualified last year as a junior and this year as a senior. Church qualified for the nationals at the California State High School Finals Rodeo held Bishop in June.
“Last year helped me in knowing what the range layout looked like and how everything worked,” said Church in being able to qualify for the short-go finals for the first time at a national competition. “Just being prepared and focusing on what I needed to improve on.”
What Church said she mainly had to focus on was her consistency. “So I really focused on that,” she said. “As far as my shooting I shot a lot more consistent compared to last year.”
The end result was Church finished with the highest score she's ever had in competition. The top 20 finishers in Tuesday's long-go round advanced to Wednesday's short-go round.
Church finished in a tie for 16th in the long go, finishing with 113 points in the lying position, 95 points in the standing position and 103 points in the kneeling position for a score of 311. On Wednesday she finished 16th overall, finishing the short go with a score of 110 in the lying position, 97 in the standing position and 105 in the kneeling position.
She finished with a score of 308 in the short go to finish with an overall score of 619. North Dakota's Kate Godfrey was the national champion with an overall score of 674. Church was also the top overall scorer from California.
In light rifle, competitors receive 12 rounds at the target in the lying, kneeling and standing positions from 50 yards for a total of 36 rounds. There are outer and inside rings and the bullseye in each target. Competitors receive their point totals based on the number of targets in the outer and inner rings with more points awarded for inner ring targets hit.
Another highlight for Church in the short-go is she was able to hit four bullseyes, something she had never done before in competition.
The National High School Finals Rodeo is essentially a World Championship so Church can really say she finished 16th in the world. This week's nationals features more than 1,700 competitors from 44 states, Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand. The event is the world's largest rodeo.
Church has credited the independent study program at Butterfield for allowing her to participate in rodeo competitions that led to her finishing 16th in the nation.
Church has said she will either attend Fresno State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and plans to major in agricultural engineering with a minor in meat science.