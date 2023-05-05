A breakfast and rummage sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to help youth raise money for their church camp this summer.
“For the last few years our 11 to 17-year-old Young Women’s youth group have had a rummage sale fundraiser at a local home in Porterville,” said Janet Matik, President of the Young Women’s Youth Group. “This year, we decided to pair up with our 11 to 17-year-old Young Men’s youth group and hold the sale at the church so the community can shop, eat and socialize all in one place. Also, it is Mother’s Day weekend, so we can all celebrate the women in our lives.”
Matik said the young women will be attending a six-day camping experience at “Camp Wilderness” in the Sequoias. The girls have the opportunity to plan and prepare classes, hike, learn archery, sing together, study scriptures, learn various survival tips, enjoy nature, develop and enrich relationships and grow their spiritual awareness at the camp.
“It’s a great experience for the girls,” said Amanda Avila, camp adult leader. “The girls experience the mountains and learn to help one another and form lasting friendships that continue each year they attend the camp and beyond.”
Matik said the Young Men Youth group will be preparing a breakfast that same day from 8 to 11 a.m. at the church, consisting of eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and fresh squeezed orange juice from Pleasant Oaks Ranch Orchard.
“The Young Men’s Youth group is attending Lewis Lake Camp,” said Dennis Ickes, a Young Men’s Youth Group adult leader. “The boys are outdoors, away from electronics, work together as a team, do hard things they wouldn’t normally do and hopefully have a spiritual experience.”
The breakfast and rummage sale will be held at the church, 837 E. Morton Ave. The cost of the breakfast on the day of the event is $12. Pre-sale tickets for the breakfast can be purchased for $10 from Dennis Ickes, who can be contacted via text at 559-359-6211.