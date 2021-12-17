Santa, a train ride, snow, dozens of Christmas trees, vendors, food, Hot Toddy Bar, a community stage, a lit full-size manger scene, and close to half a million sparkling and shiny lights is what guests experienced Friday night at the inaugural, first-ever- Frost Fest Porterville — a Walk-Through Light Park at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
“We were out here every day for 17 days setting this up, and we're still at it,” said L.C. Kaylor. “I planned this for six months and dreamed it for six years.”
Kaylor, of Springville, has been working for the family business “Christmas Décor” for nine years.
“We built these things for others and I was thinking, 'Why not Porterville?' Porterville is desperate for something like this,” Kaylor said. “I said, 'Pops, we gotta do it. Gilroy has the Garlic Festival, other towns have other festivals. Whey can't Porterville have the Christmas Festival? I've been looking forward to doing it. I had big dreams about this.”
Kaylor said this was all just the beginning of a big dream and by next year, the festival will have well over half a million lights.
Among the popular exhibits were two colorful tunnels of lights. Children could be seen running down the middle of the tunnel as a kaleidoscope of color changed while they passed through it.
Another tunnel was made of white lights and ended with a gold-lit manger of lights, while all around were numerous colorfully-lighted items — including Santa on a motorcycle, Santa on an airplane, teddy bears, gifts, and numerous Christmas trees of all sizes.
But it was the Snow Zone — seven minutes of falling artificial snow every 30 minutes at the main stage — that had the children giggling and jumping as snow fell on their heads and all around. Parents took photographs as the children laughed and played in the falling snow.
As the snow came to an end, the crowd dispersed with some heading towards the food vendors, where one could buy everything from enchiladas, tacos and tortas to Asian food, Falafel, Kabobs and Shwarma, to pizza, funnel cakes, churros, and more. Drinks ranged from alcoholic drinks to agua frescas (fruit water) and hot chocolate confectionaries to soda pop and bottled water.
Others headed to the Rawhide Express — an open train with holiday music playing which went around the fairgrounds.
“It was a lovely ride,” said Kristin Redford of Porterville. “I was thinking as we were looking around, this is fancier than Disneyland. We were all there sitting snuggled up with our little family watching the amazement in our kids' eyes.”
Her children, ages 5, 7 and 9, loved all the lights, she said.
Not far away, another young family held their child as they posed for photographs with several Christmas trees in the background.
“She can't keep her eyes off the lights,” said the child's father, Mitchel Villarreal. “She's 2 and this is her third Christmas.”
But it was her first big Christmas experience, said her mom, Tineasha Villarreal.
“This was awesome. They did a great job,” Mitchel Villarreal said. “It's very cool. It must have taken lots of work to put this all out here.”
An indoor area held numerous vendors who offered everything from vintage clothing, doll clothing, and children's clothing, to sweets and coffee, to honey, jams and other homemade items, to candles, dolls and other toys.
On the stage, 15 year old Barbara Ann Wagner of Gonzales, who has been singing since she was 3 years old, sang Christmas songs and pop music.
In addition, there were photos with Santa and his helpers, a popular booth, a large Gingerbread House, unique “selfie” displays for photos, a Christmas Tree Decorating contest, and holiday gift booths featuring local artists.
Frost Fest continues every night from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays till 10:30 p.m. through January 1. They will be closed on Christmas Eve.
The “Hot Toddy” pop-up Christmas Bar caters to adults 21 years of age and older, with identification, and closes 30 minutes before closing.