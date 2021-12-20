Brightly lit cars and trucks festooned with Christmas lights, and blow up figures as well as paintings were in the three different Christmas Motor Parades that drove through Porterville on a bitterly cold Friday evening, from 6 pm until 7 pm, Dec. 17. 2021.
When Doris and Lee Qualls first started organizing the Christmas Motor Parade in Porterville in 2020, they had 30 drivers with decorated cars participating, but by the time of the actual parade, 150 people participated with decorated cars and trucks.
Friends of the Qualls, Jennifer Ramirez and Jose Donate said they were very invested in the Christmas Motor Parade, and said they would like for it to continue. Donate set the GPS route for the drivers.
Ramirez said the Christmas parade was in the morning, so no one could enjoy seeing the lights. So this was a nice way for the community, especially the children to see Christmas lights at night, while the driver’s and passengers could wish people “Merry Christmas.” “The children were so happy to see the lights, and the parents, too. They were so happy.”
More people were expected to participate in 2021, two of the Christmas Motor Parades started at Porterville Church of the Nazarene, and the other began
at Porterville College.
Joe Trujillo, a volunteer at Touch Point Christian Center organized hot chocolate for participants in the Christmas Motor Parade and the community who met after the parade at the Center. Trujillo said, “We help out in any way we can, and are taking Christmas to the homeless.”
The Qualls said they’d like to do the motor parade every year, but said Ramirez and Donate would also be parade organizers.
Patty Letsinger, who was in the parade, said, “It’s going to be lots of fun.”
It was Chris Morton’s first time to participate in the parade, and he had painted scenes of Santa Claus on his red SUV windows, as well as using multicolored lights, and even running lights on the antenna, with a rotating star on top.
It was a lot of fun to see brightly lit cars driving down local streets, and people who happened to be outside in the bitter cold enjoyed seeing the lights.
All three of the motor parades met up at Touch Point Christian Center at
7 p.m. where people parked their cars, had hot chocolate and enjoyed themselves.
For more information on the Christmas Motor Parade go to the website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/4611541792269542where it is listed as
Christmas Carol Motor Parade.