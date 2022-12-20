As usual, it was a chilly night for the Christmas Caroling Parade that started off on Newcomb Street at Veterans Park.
There were a number of brightly lit cars and trucks with Christmas Lights, stickers, and other decorations, that also had boom boxes mounted playing Christmas music, and other holiday favorites.
Santa, and even Mrs. Claus joined in the festivities, and off they drove. Only Santa knows, he doesn't give off his exact route, but they were found driving down Belleview Avenue across from Belleview Elementary School.
Then it was time to try to find them on brightly lit Main Street to no avail. But finally the caroling parade arrived after a while at Touchpoint Christian Center, where members of their congregation awaited.
As soon as Doris Qualls and Pastor Lee Qualls arrived in the parade, the church was opened and hot chocolate was ready, and everyone gathered out back to have pictures taken with each other, Santa, and chatted.
Earlier in the evening before the parade started Doris said they expected more people to show up, and there would be spectators along their route.
Elijah Woods, 7, stood with Santa, before the parade set out.
"The kids really look forward to this and they were really happy Santa would be here," Doris said. "We are just here to be a blessing to the community."
"And to see the smiles on peoples," Lee said.
Children and their parents all enjoyed the warm hot chocolate on the chilly night, but enjoyed spending the time with Santa and each other.
"This is exciting to see all the happy faces of the kids and their families," said Mrs. Claus.
Doris said more than 55 people joined in the parade on Friday but possibly there were more later.
At Touchpoint, Julia Lawler, said, "It is fun for the kids and families to see all the lights and the Christmas joy."