What began as a way to help people celebrate the Christmas season during the COVID-19 pandemic has already become one of the most popular events the community looks forward to, including the event's organizer herself, Doris Qualls.
“I honestly look forward to that more than anything else in the Christmas season,” Qualls said.
Qualls was talking about the third annual Christmas Carol Motor Parade Through Porterville which will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, December 16 at Veterans Park. The event is a drive thru parade in which participants drive their decorated vehicles throughout Porterville while playing Christmas music and singing Christmas carols.
Last year's event had 75 vehicles and it's looking like this year's event could be just as big or bigger because people began showing interest earlier this year, Qualls said.
She said there were people in October asking, “Hey, are we doing it? I'm in it for life. It's good, though, I really enjoy it.”
With so many vehicles the decision was made to actually have two “parades” as vehicles took two separate routes. But Qualls said the first year in which one parade route was used worked out better so the event will return in which all the vehicles will be parading on just the same, one route.
She said slight variations in the route are being worked on so the vehicles in the route will become less separated.
At the “end” of the Parade free hot chocolate will be served at Touchpoint Christian Center, 1014 Pioneer Avenue, where Doris and her husband, Lee Qualls, are the pastors. But last year people continued to go out to parade around the town after having hot chocolate.
“The first year it blew my mind and the second year it blew my mind again,” said Doris Qualls about the event.
Qualls began the event because no Porterville Children's Christmas Parade could be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It started out as a little car parade because of COVID because we didn't have a parade,” she said.
Those interested in participating can go to the 3rd Annual Christmas Carol Parade through Porterville Facebook page.