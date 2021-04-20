In being named as the Kern Community College District's sixth chancellor, Sonia Christian referenced the historic flight of the NASA helicopter on Mars which became the first aircraft to take flight on another planet.
“Let's dare mighty things,” said Christian during a ceremony announcing her selection as the district's new chancellor. The district includes Bakersfield College, Porterville College and Cerro Coso College.
Christian is replacing Thomas Burke, who is retiring in July. “Big shoes to fill for sure,” Christian said.
“I'm truly humbled,” added Christian about her selection, also saying “I was super thrilled” when she was told she was one of three finalists for the position. “This has been a long journey.
KCCD formed a committee that included those from its three colleges and communities they serve to conduct a nationwide search for its next chancellor.
Christian has served as Bakersfield College's president since 2013. She began her career in education as a math faculty member at BC in 1991. She went on the become the chair of the math and computer science department at BC and then became BC's Dean of Science, Engineering, Allied Health and Math.
In 2003, Christian became the associate vice president of instruction at Lane Community College in Eugene, Org. She also served as associated vice president for instruction, vice president of academic and student affairs and chief academic officer at Lane before returning to become BC's president.
Under Christian's leadership, BC was only of only 15 community colleges selected by the state to offer a bachelor's in industrial automation. In 2015 the state board of governors named BC as an Exemplary Program for the school's “Making It Happen” mentoring program. Under Christian's leadership, BC also earned the 2017 innovation award and Christian received the Chancellor's Student Success Award in 2018. BC also received statewide recognition as a leader in the Guided Pathways movement.
In 2016, Christian was named Woman of the Year by Californian Assemblyman Rudy Salas for her accomplishments at Bakersfield College. She was also named Woman of the year by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and educator of the year by the Delano Chamber of Commerce (2018).
Christian currently serves as Vice Chair and Commissioner on the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). Christian also serves on the Campaign for College Opportunity, Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and Homeless Shelter of Bakersfield boards.
Christian earned her bachelor's from University of Kerala in Kerala, India; a master's in applied mathematics from USC; and her doctorate from UCLA.
In introducing Christian as KCCD's new chancellor, district board president Romeo Agbalog selected someone who's “very meek and humble about the work they do for the community. This time the district chose someone with heart.”